Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits

As we reported earlier, The Daily Caller posted what we're pretty sure is an AI-generated image of House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries doing the classic "Trump scream" on his knees on the House floor.

All of the congressional Democrats have done their X posts about how many people are going to die because the One Big Beautiful Bill was passed by the House, despite Jeffries' nearly nine-hour filibuster, and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

But what about the people? Let's reach out and see how the American public is doing. This woman posted a video of herself just crying.

Liberal films herself crying over the BBB passingpic.twitter.com/1cKYK0EdNC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 4, 2025

She's really sorry, you guys.

How do these people deal with actual problems that are really happening to them in their own lives? — 𝙼𝚎𝚕𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚍𝚎𝚔🔥💖✝💖🔥 (@yhwyyhwy) July 4, 2025

This editor wants to know why they feel a need to upload videos of themselves crying to the internet. And they said Trump was the one with narcissistic personality disorder.

Anyway, here's a woman who doesn't look like she's struggled to get a hold of food saying that she doesn't care if people abuse SNAP. People are going to be driven to stealing loaves of bread, like the looters we always see outside Apple stores and high-end boutiques, and the prisons are going to fill up. Nice going, Republicans.

Liberal woman says she’s ready to “FlGHT” over food benefits..



👀 pic.twitter.com/6g2WrKzKAf — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 5, 2025

Can I state an observation without offending everyone? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 5, 2025

No.

Why is it always morbidly obese people worry about SNAP benefits? — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) July 5, 2025

She says she’s ready to fight over food benefits?



Sweetheart… based on the visual evidence, I’d say you’ve already won.



If this is a fight, it’s not for survival—it’s for seconds. — Radically Right (@RadicallyRight_) July 5, 2025

Food is clearly important to her. — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) July 5, 2025

Clearly, her "right to food" has never been violated... — BusDriver (@PomeroyTodd) July 5, 2025

Doesn’t look like anyone has stunted her growth to me. — boots (@moonbootspleb) July 5, 2025

Poor thing.

Not being able to afford enough food is rough. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 5, 2025

I have no doubt that she would fight for food — Joe Murphy 🇺🇸 (@jmurphpitt) July 5, 2025

She's completely missing the point, but no meals. GO HOME or WORK if you want to eat, very simple. I've worked 46 years without a break. I'm tired of paying for those who don't belong here or choose not to work — Frustrated Patriot (@bryswe) July 5, 2025

"How can you not care about other people?"

We're not sure how many tens of thousands are going to die because of the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, but we've been informed by a study in The Lancet that 14 million people are going to die without USAID.

It's actually pretty sad how these people buy the Democrats' fear-mongering and lose their minds over it.

