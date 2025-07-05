Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits

VIP
Brett T. | 8:45 PM on July 05, 2025
Meme

As we reported earlier, The Daily Caller posted what we're pretty sure is an AI-generated image of House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries doing the classic "Trump scream" on his knees on the House floor.

All of the congressional Democrats have done their X posts about how many people are going to die because the One Big Beautiful Bill was passed by the House, despite Jeffries' nearly nine-hour filibuster, and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

But what about the people? Let's reach out and see how the American public is doing. This woman posted a video of herself just crying.

She's really sorry, you guys.

This editor wants to know why they feel a need to upload videos of themselves crying to the internet. And they said Trump was the one with narcissistic personality disorder.

Anyway, here's a woman who doesn't look like she's struggled to get a hold of food saying that she doesn't care if people abuse SNAP. People are going to be driven to stealing loaves of bread, like the looters we always see outside Apple stores and high-end boutiques, and the prisons are going to fill up. Nice going, Republicans.

No.

"How can you not care about other people?"

We're not sure how many tens of thousands are going to die because of the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, but we've been informed by a study in The Lancet that 14 million people are going to die without USAID.

It's actually pretty sad how these people buy the Democrats' fear-mongering and lose their minds over it. 

***

