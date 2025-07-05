Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality, and Peace

Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 05, 2025
We're not sure where this woman is a college professor, but we have no doubt that's how she makes a living. There's a list of speakers at the Socialism 2025 Conference held this weekend in Chicago, but we're not sure which woman this is from skimming the topics, such as "Reclaiming the Future: Outer Space as a Site of Organizing and Imagination" and "Community as Rebellion: Building Networks of Resistance Inside and Outside the University."

"I hope you seek to dismantle the United States," she says to the crowd to great applause. It reminds this editor of the writer who explained that people who thought chants of "Death to America" meant harm to American citizens were being "obtuse." "It's not inciting violence," she posted. "It means people want to destroy the oppressive system we live under." Yeah, so they can replace it with Sharia law? No thanks.

Citizen journalist Stu says this isn't from the Socialism 2025 conference but an earlier event, although he does identify the professor as the University of Minnesota’s Melanie Yazzie.

Oh, it's from December and it's about "Minnesota to Palestine." What is going on in Minnesota?

Whenever or wherever she said it, it's a worthwhile snapshot of where academia stands today.

We bailed at "heteropatriarchy."

Communism! But it will work this time.

Despite it being an old clip, it's a good one to watch this Independence Day weekend to appreciate what we have and warn us against those who wish to "dismantle" it.

