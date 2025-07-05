Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality, and Peace

We're not sure where this woman is a college professor, but we have no doubt that's how she makes a living. There's a list of speakers at the Socialism 2025 Conference held this weekend in Chicago, but we're not sure which woman this is from skimming the topics, such as "Reclaiming the Future: Outer Space as a Site of Organizing and Imagination" and "Community as Rebellion: Building Networks of Resistance Inside and Outside the University."

Letters radicals at “Socialism 2025” conference are giddily discussing the destruction of America.



This woman is a college professor. pic.twitter.com/KXnhIiAkmT — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 5, 2025

"I hope you seek to dismantle the United States," she says to the crowd to great applause. It reminds this editor of the writer who explained that people who thought chants of "Death to America" meant harm to American citizens were being "obtuse." "It's not inciting violence," she posted. "It means people want to destroy the oppressive system we live under." Yeah, so they can replace it with Sharia law? No thanks.

Citizen journalist Stu says this isn't from the Socialism 2025 conference but an earlier event, although he does identify the professor as the University of Minnesota’s Melanie Yazzie.

As you celebrate Independence Day, remember:

Academia is filled with professors like the University of Minnesota’s Melanie Yazzie, who openly preach the destruction of America.



“I hope you seek to dismantle the United States.” pic.twitter.com/jZKQOoR2tX — Stu (@thestustustudio) July 4, 2025

Oh, it's from December and it's about "Minnesota to Palestine." What is going on in Minnesota?

Whenever or wherever she said it, it's a worthwhile snapshot of where academia stands today.

In two minutes, you can understand with total clarity the Socialist movement from which @ZohranKMamdani comes and why the Socialists believe that ‘decolonization’ and ‘dismantling the United States’ are the ultimate objectives.



A must listen. https://t.co/ZHmg7vuriE — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 5, 2025

We bailed at "heteropatriarchy."

Decolonization and dismantle ? Then what? — Dave Gregory (@DaveGregory22) July 5, 2025

Communism! But it will work this time.

“Everyone should just be onboard with it. No questions asked” - There you have it communism in a nutshell. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) July 5, 2025

What is unbelievable is that American families borrow money to pay their kids' tuitions at these far-left colleges, who knowingly hire and retain far-left socialists like this professor.

Sadly, a lot of the funding for these colleges also comes from us, the taxpayers. — Garbage Deplorable Roberto (@Roberto1974) July 5, 2025

This is the indoctrination narrative that our kids are being exposed to in higher education — Erik Lehnsherr (@EricLensherr10) July 5, 2025

It is difficult to fully understand insanity beyond identifying those who are insane. — Steve Bodie (@smbodie3) July 5, 2025

These people are deranged. — Dan Loewenherz (@dwlz) July 5, 2025

Lol! Thanks about women's rights and the problem of abuse and then... Celebrate Palestine!! 😂 — Otter (@Otter26and) July 5, 2025

Despite it being an old clip, it's a good one to watch this Independence Day weekend to appreciate what we have and warn us against those who wish to "dismantle" it.

