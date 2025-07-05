Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality, and Peace

We're not sure where this woman is a college professor, but we have no doubt that's how she makes a living. There's a list of speakers at the Socialism 2025 Conference held this weekend in Chicago, but we're not sure which woman this is from skimming the topics, such as "Reclaiming the Future: Outer Space as a Site of Organizing and Imagination" and "Community as Rebellion: Building Networks of Resistance Inside and Outside the University."
Letters radicals at “Socialism 2025” conference are giddily discussing the destruction of America.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 5, 2025
This woman is a college professor. pic.twitter.com/KXnhIiAkmT
"I hope you seek to dismantle the United States," she says to the crowd to great applause. It reminds this editor of the writer who explained that people who thought chants of "Death to America" meant harm to American citizens were being "obtuse." "It's not inciting violence," she posted. "It means people want to destroy the oppressive system we live under." Yeah, so they can replace it with Sharia law? No thanks.
Citizen journalist Stu says this isn't from the Socialism 2025 conference but an earlier event, although he does identify the professor as the University of Minnesota’s Melanie Yazzie.
As you celebrate Independence Day, remember:— Stu (@thestustustudio) July 4, 2025
Academia is filled with professors like the University of Minnesota’s Melanie Yazzie, who openly preach the destruction of America.
“I hope you seek to dismantle the United States.” pic.twitter.com/jZKQOoR2tX
Oh, it's from December and it's about "Minnesota to Palestine." What is going on in Minnesota?
Whenever or wherever she said it, it's a worthwhile snapshot of where academia stands today.
In two minutes, you can understand with total clarity the Socialist movement from which @ZohranKMamdani comes and why the Socialists believe that ‘decolonization’ and ‘dismantling the United States’ are the ultimate objectives.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 5, 2025
A must listen. https://t.co/ZHmg7vuriE
We bailed at "heteropatriarchy."
Decolonization and dismantle ? Then what?— Dave Gregory (@DaveGregory22) July 5, 2025
Communism! But it will work this time.
“Everyone should just be onboard with it. No questions asked” - There you have it communism in a nutshell.— Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) July 5, 2025
What is unbelievable is that American families borrow money to pay their kids' tuitions at these far-left colleges, who knowingly hire and retain far-left socialists like this professor.— Garbage Deplorable Roberto (@Roberto1974) July 5, 2025
Sadly, a lot of the funding for these colleges also comes from us, the taxpayers.
This is the indoctrination narrative that our kids are being exposed to in higher education— Erik Lehnsherr (@EricLensherr10) July 5, 2025
It is difficult to fully understand insanity beyond identifying those who are insane.— Steve Bodie (@smbodie3) July 5, 2025
These people are deranged.— Dan Loewenherz (@dwlz) July 5, 2025
Lol! Thanks about women's rights and the problem of abuse and then... Celebrate Palestine!! 😂— Otter (@Otter26and) July 5, 2025
Despite it being an old clip, it's a good one to watch this Independence Day weekend to appreciate what we have and warn us against those who wish to "dismantle" it.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member