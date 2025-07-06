Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College Application

Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on July 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

The recent revelation that Zohran Mamdani misrepresented himself as 'black' on a college application has his fellow Democrats pivoting to other topics. Hakeem Jeffries was asked about it recently on MSNBC and quickly changed the subject.

Here’s a confused Al Sharpton posing the question. (WATCH)

You’d think Sharpton’s producer would put a pronouncer for ‘Mamdani’ in his teleprompter.

Commenters noticed that Jeffries simply acted like the question wasn’t even asked of him.

Jeffries is the king of deflections.

Posters were surprised that he didn’t instinctively fall back on his usual pivot subject.

Most 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats are blowing this off because Mamdani’s a fellow Democrat. Posters know there would be a 24/7 firestorm of coverage if Mamdani had an 'R' after his name.

That’s one thing that Democrats always do better than Republicans - standing up or deflecting for their fellow Democrats, no matter what.

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES MSNBC

