Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College Application

The recent revelation that Zohran Mamdani misrepresented himself as 'black' on a college application has his fellow Democrats pivoting to other topics. Hakeem Jeffries was asked about it recently on MSNBC and quickly changed the subject.

Here’s a confused Al Sharpton posing the question. (WATCH)

Sharpton asks Jeffries about Mamdani claiming to be African American and Asian: Is this a real issue to you?



Jeffries: We need to be talking about affordability.



Pivot!



pic.twitter.com/2JYlYukDjx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025

I couldn’t listen beyond “Mamdamini” 😁 — Browsus Maximus (@DadlyDoNothing) July 5, 2025

Hey Al, who is Mandamani? — Just Stop With The Bullshit (@MakeUrMov) July 5, 2025

😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025

You’d think Sharpton’s producer would put a pronouncer for ‘Mamdani’ in his teleprompter.

Commenters noticed that Jeffries simply acted like the question wasn’t even asked of him.

This tactic is in the first chapter of the "How to sound like a standard politician playbook." When someone asks a question you don't want to answer, just ignore it and pretend something else was asked. 😂 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) July 5, 2025

Jeffries is a coward and won’t

touch that issue with a 10 ft pole. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) July 5, 2025

Nice non-answer. 🙄 — 🇺🇸❤️Gratitude is Powerful❤️🇺🇸 (@HeyItsAimee) July 5, 2025

Hakeem’s endless deflections have become one of my favorite political genres — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025

Jeffries is the king of deflections.

Posters were surprised that he didn’t instinctively fall back on his usual pivot subject.

At least this time he didn't say something like, "We need to talk about how horrible President Trump is." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 5, 2025

That’s his usual go-to. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2025

‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’

Most 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats are blowing this off because Mamdani’s a fellow Democrat. Posters know there would be a 24/7 firestorm of coverage if Mamdani had an 'R' after his name.

Let's try to imagine for a second how different Sharptons line of questioning would be if Mamdani was running as a republican. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) July 5, 2025

I’m sure Jeffries would be fine with a White Republican checking “black” on an application, right? — Steve Nelson (@Toteintow) July 5, 2025

"Co-opting the race card doesn't matter when it comes to potential allies. If he's not an ally, then it will matter." — Bill The Conquerer writes stories (@LearningBill) July 5, 2025

It’s unreal how much Dems will stick together no matter the issue or what the other has done — Michael (@michael91217) July 5, 2025

That’s one thing that Democrats always do better than Republicans - standing up or deflecting for their fellow Democrats, no matter what.