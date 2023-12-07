BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED...
TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets Called Out in MERCILESSLY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Like other 'good' Democrats, Sen. Chris Murphy was quick to exploit the shooting at UNLV to push for ... wait for it ... you know it's coming ... more gun control. Democrats never ever let a crisis go to waste. 

Watch this:

This carnage is a choice.

Yes, by mentally-ill criminals who don't give a single damn about any of his 'legislation' or pandering to the gun control lobby. Republicans aren't 'choosing' carnage, that's just hate-filled horse manure. Fine, if he wants to play that game then every time a Democrat blocks a pro-life bill or votes 'present' on a bill calling out antisemitism they are choosing carnage.

And c'mon, 90% of Americans? What's your source, Murphy?

There are literally tens of thousands of laws on the books already ... which new law does Murphy think criminals will obey?

His bill wouldn't do anything BUT let him pretend he did something to end gun violence, and then when it doesn't magically end because criminals and insane people DON'T OBEY THE LAW he'll be back up there pushing for another bill and claiming Republicans are ok with death. This is about politics, nothing more.

Interesting how the locations of these mass shootings almost always turn out to be gun-free zones.

Because he's a pandering toolbag, that's why.

Couldn't even wait for the bodies to cool.

