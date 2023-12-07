TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets Called Out in MERCILESSLY

Like other 'good' Democrats, Sen. Chris Murphy was quick to exploit the shooting at UNLV to push for ... wait for it ... you know it's coming ... more gun control. Democrats never ever let a crisis go to waste.

Watch this:

Today I asked my colleagues to pass my universal firearms background checks legislation. It's supported by 90% of Americans and would save thousands of lives.



Republicans blocked it.



Three hours later, another mass shooting in UNLV.



This carnage is a choice. pic.twitter.com/WYLUqrGtxb — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 6, 2023

This carnage is a choice.

Yes, by mentally-ill criminals who don't give a single damn about any of his 'legislation' or pandering to the gun control lobby. Republicans aren't 'choosing' carnage, that's just hate-filled horse manure. Fine, if he wants to play that game then every time a Democrat blocks a pro-life bill or votes 'present' on a bill calling out antisemitism they are choosing carnage.

And c'mon, 90% of Americans? What's your source, Murphy?

What do you think your bill would have done to prevent the UNLV shooting?



Here's a hint: nothing. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 7, 2023

We have background checks.



How do you plan to make criminals obey them?https://t.co/iiKrCbyo1G — Xring3 LLC firearms ™ (@Tactical_review) December 7, 2023

There are literally tens of thousands of laws on the books already ... which new law does Murphy think criminals will obey?

Many mass shooters commit crimes with legally owned firearms.



Many mass shooters commit crimes with stolen firearms.



How will your bill do anything but make it harder to own firearms legally AND build the foundation for gun registry which will enable gin confiscation? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) December 7, 2023

His bill wouldn't do anything BUT let him pretend he did something to end gun violence, and then when it doesn't magically end because criminals and insane people DON'T OBEY THE LAW he'll be back up there pushing for another bill and claiming Republicans are ok with death. This is about politics, nothing more.

Ban gun free zones — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) December 7, 2023

Interesting how the locations of these mass shootings almost always turn out to be gun-free zones.

90%? 😂😂 If you are going to try and gaslight people at least make it believable — souparmon (@souparmonTN) December 7, 2023

Did this shooting have anything to do with a background check not being performed?



Since you have no way of knowing that, why are you making this claim? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) December 7, 2023

Because he's a pandering toolbag, that's why.

100% of Republican voters want you to close the border. — 🔥🔥pissed off patriot🇺🇸.👊💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@traderg66) December 6, 2023

Couldn’t wait to take advantage of this, could you? — John Roush (@JohnRou63401193) December 6, 2023

Couldn't even wait for the bodies to cool.

