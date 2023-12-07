Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism

Biden Campaign Spox Wants Voters to Remember Something (Does This Guy Secretly Work...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on December 07, 2023
Twitchy

Folks, our 'institutions of higher learning' in this country have really and truly been showing us who they are ... and it's not good. Not at all. Especially when it comes to antisemitism on college campuses across the country.

And seeing presidents of a few of these colleges testify has been terrifying and eye-opening, all in one.

Like Penn President Liz Magill:

From The Philidelphia Inquirer:

Critics have pointed to Magill's response when asked repeatedly if calling for genocide of Jewish people violates Penn's rule or code of conduct. 'It is a context-dependent decision,' she said.

“If that doesn’t violate the policies of Penn, well, there’s something wrong with the policies of Penn that the board needs to get on, or there’s a failure of leadership from the president, or both,” Shapiro said, speaking Wednesday at a press conference at Goldie, a falafel shop in the city, offering support to the business after it was singled out during a ceasefire march over the weekend.

Yikes. No wonder she's trying to backpedal and grovel.

Watch this:

Nobody is fooled by this. She's not taking back what she said or 'providing context' because she realized she was wrong. No no, she's doing it because she was dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other.

This is about damage control.

And of course, she only made things worse for herself. Note, Penn turned off replies for this post - color us shocked.

Not.

That didn't stop Iowahawk from destroying her in a brutal thread.

A much-deserved ouch.

He continued:

Ouch, ouch, and more ouch.

But she said it was about the Constitution! Surely she'd never lie.

Nice try, Liz.

But no.

======================================================================

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL IOWAHAWK PENNSYLVANIA PRESIDENT TESTIMONY

