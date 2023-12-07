Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism

Folks, our 'institutions of higher learning' in this country have really and truly been showing us who they are ... and it's not good. Not at all. Especially when it comes to antisemitism on college campuses across the country.

Advertisement

And seeing presidents of a few of these colleges testify has been terrifying and eye-opening, all in one.

Like Penn President Liz Magill:

From The Philidelphia Inquirer:

Critics have pointed to Magill's response when asked repeatedly if calling for genocide of Jewish people violates Penn's rule or code of conduct. 'It is a context-dependent decision,' she said. “If that doesn’t violate the policies of Penn, well, there’s something wrong with the policies of Penn that the board needs to get on, or there’s a failure of leadership from the president, or both,” Shapiro said, speaking Wednesday at a press conference at Goldie, a falafel shop in the city, offering support to the business after it was singled out during a ceasefire march over the weekend.

Yikes. No wonder she's trying to backpedal and grovel.

Watch this:

A Video Message from President Liz Magill pic.twitter.com/GlPE3QZU4P — Penn (@Penn) December 6, 2023

Nobody is fooled by this. She's not taking back what she said or 'providing context' because she realized she was wrong. No no, she's doing it because she was dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other.

This is about damage control.

And of course, she only made things worse for herself. Note, Penn turned off replies for this post - color us shocked.

Not.

That didn't stop Iowahawk from destroying her in a brutal thread.

Fun facts:



(A) calling for genocide against Jews, if not delivered to incite a mob to violence, is 100% Constitutionally protected speech- only in the sense it can't be punished by government.



(B) You are not the government, you are a cowardly college administrator and in no… https://t.co/1MYvTm5gz0 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 7, 2023

A much-deserved ouch.

He continued:

"Would calling for the extermination of Jews violate your student Code of Conduct?"



"It would depend on the context."



"What f**king context could that be?"



"The context of our big annual fundraising drive in Qatar." — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 7, 2023

Ouch, ouch, and more ouch.

Doesn't Penn sanction student plagiarism? If nothing else, seems to me their screamy free-range Jew haters copy-pasted their entire shtick from Mein Kampf — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 7, 2023

What makes the Harvard / Penn presidents claiming their schools' deep, unshakable commitment to free expression even more hilariously pathetic: they are literally the bottom 2 in FIRE's campus free speech ratings of 248 universities pic.twitter.com/MPpEQ8g4rn — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 7, 2023

But she said it was about the Constitution! Surely she'd never lie.

This is the equivalent of Iowa football claiming a deep, unshakable commitment to a high octane explosive offense — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 7, 2023

Advertisement

Nice try, Liz.

But no.

======================================================================

Related:

BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib

TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets Called Out in MERCILESSLY

'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch)

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop

WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.