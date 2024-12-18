NY Times Report About Biden 6 Months Ago Aged Horribly Thanks to NEW NYT Report About Biden

Just six months ago, shortly before Biden's infamous debate with Trump and when Joe was still the presumptive Democrat nominee, the New York Times was among media outlets trying to help the Dems debunk reports and videos clearly showing Biden's decline:

President Biden has many adversaries in this year’s election. There are his Republican opponent, former President Donald J. Trump, and the independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And then there is the distorted, online version of himself, a product of often misleading videos that play into and reinforce voters’ longstanding concerns about his age and abilities. In the last two weeks, conservative news outlets, the Republican National Committee and the Trump team have circulated videos of Mr. Biden that lacked important context and twisted mundane moments to paint him in an unflattering light. Among other things, they created the impression that the president:

You know what's happened since then, so now the real story can be told!

The Times has pivoted to what we all already knew but which the media months ago called misinformation:

Now the corporate media admits it:



“Time is catching up with Mr. Biden. He looks a little older and a little slower with each passing day… it is hard to imagine that he seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful job for another four years.” Via Politico Playbook pic.twitter.com/9ACSacVsBd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 18, 2024

"TO STATE THE OBVIOUS."

It wasn't so "obvious" to the NY Times earlier this year. Or at least that's what they wanted us to believe.

The Times four months ago: “Those videos of Joe Biden falling asleep and slurring his words are cheap fakes. Of course he can serve another four years.”



The Times now: “How could anyone have imagined Joe Biden could ever serve another four years?”



Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/WEsA3zBkkW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 18, 2024

Yep, that's what the Times "reported":

What a difference 179 days make for The New York Times.



From: “videos of Mr. Biden circulating during this year’s campaign are clearly manipulated to make him look old and confused.”



To: “it is hard to imagine that he seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful… pic.twitter.com/2k7gZETQr4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 18, 2024

The media also tried to help the Democrats project it all onto Trump:

Yeah we told them this after Biden announced his reelection bid and they called us ageist, said Biden was sharp behind the scenes, and that it was really Donald Trump who was old and senile. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 18, 2024

That effort failed quickly and they've all but given up trying to convince people that Trump is the senile one.