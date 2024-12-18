NY Times Report About Biden 6 Months Ago Aged Horribly Thanks to NEW NYT Report About Biden

Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ....
Doug P.  |  10:09 AM on December 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

Just six months ago, shortly before Biden's infamous debate with Trump and when Joe was still the presumptive Democrat nominee, the New York Times was among media outlets trying to help the Dems debunk reports and videos clearly showing Biden's decline:

President Biden has many adversaries in this year’s election. There are his Republican opponent, former President Donald J. Trump, and the independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

And then there is the distorted, online version of himself, a product of often misleading videos that play into and reinforce voters’ longstanding concerns about his age and abilities.

In the last two weeks, conservative news outlets, the Republican National Committee and the Trump team have circulated videos of Mr. Biden that lacked important context and twisted mundane moments to paint him in an unflattering light. Among other things, they created the impression that the president:

You know what's happened since then, so now the real story can be told!

The Times has pivoted to what we all already knew but which the media months ago called misinformation: 

"TO STATE THE OBVIOUS." 

It wasn't so "obvious" to the NY Times earlier this year. Or at least that's what they wanted us to believe. 

Yep, that's what the Times "reported":

The media also tried to help the Democrats project it all onto Trump:

That effort failed quickly and they've all but given up trying to convince people that Trump is the senile one.

