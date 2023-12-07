Striking WaPo 'Journo' Claiming They Need Readers to Help Them 'Hold Power to Account' Goes REALLY Wrong

WaPo striking for a fair contract (whatever that means) while pretending they are 'holding power to account' is hilarious. We have to wonder if they even know where they work. Like, they DO realize they work at the Washington Post, yes?

Advertisement

This is just embarrassing.

This is the ⁦@washingtonpost⁩. This is us. 24 hours. No work. Stand with the people busting their asses to hold power to account! We need you and you need us 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/fvGn45bQuU — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) December 7, 2023

Wow.

Such brave. Such stunning.

Lotta future coding classes happening here — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 7, 2023

Some of most powerful forces in Washington:

- ESG cartel

- Big Pharma

- The Biden Administration

- The national security state



How exactly has the Washington Post held any of them accountable at all? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 7, 2023

They'd be better off admitting they're just water carriers, then at least it would be honest.

WHY do we need you?



There are already an over abundance of liberal news sources out there.



You offer something we can easily get in a dozen other places.



If WaPo closed its doors, other than the employees and their families, no one would be affected. — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) December 7, 2023

Fair question.

Hold power to account? You literally fellate the current administration on the daily. — Latino Nation (@latinonation2) December 7, 2023

Ahem.

So…..ya took an extra day off?



Why not go ahead and take a couple more… pic.twitter.com/bEOtephKFS — subdermal13 (@tattoosbyjon) December 7, 2023

Doubt anyone would really notice.

I feel this strike will have the same impact on my life as the actors/writer strike did. None. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) December 7, 2023

Bingo.

======================================================================

Related:

Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)

It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)

DeSantis Straight-Up BLISTERS Woke BlackRock for Using ESG to 'Change Society' and They Just Can't DEEEAL

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism

BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.