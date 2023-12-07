Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)

Someone close to AOC who loves her, someone she trusts, should really try and talk to her about making a fool of herself because YIKES, she just does it over and over and over again. For example, here she is complaining about Republicans looking to hold Jamaal Bowman accountable ... after being consistent about holding one of their own accountable. Santos.

Guess she thinks consistency is a bad thing?

Weird.

Watch.

First, New York Republicans supported George Santos. Then they voted to expel him. They’re so embarrassed by their behavior that they’re trying to distract people by censuring @RepBowman — doing their best My Cousin Vinny impersonation to break down an incident with a fire alarm. pic.twitter.com/g4muOWjGBb — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 7, 2023

We suppose hypocrites are confused by consistent people who do what they say they will.

As usual, this didn't go well for Sandy.

I’m not a conservative. It’s a crime to pull the fire alarm. An actual crime. Not an “incident“. Also, conservatives are working to kick Santos out. I have yet to see a single Democrat stand up and say that what Bowman did was wrong, and we all know it was. — Brad Holly (@Brad_Holly_US) December 7, 2023

Even 'not a conservative' called her out

Yikes.

Next time, just say you are a hypocrite. It'll save you the words. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 7, 2023

I do realized this is obviously a *completely* foreign concept to you, but that’s called “being consistent.” — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) December 7, 2023

Breaking the law by pulling a fire alarm and obstructing the official proceedings of Congress is a mere incident now? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 7, 2023

Can you weigh in on Menendez? — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) December 7, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Bartenders across the US are embarrassed every time you open your gob — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) December 7, 2023

And fin.

