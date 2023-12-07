Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)

Does Calling for the Genocide of Jews Constitute Harassment? These College Presidents Can’...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on December 07, 2023

Someone close to AOC who loves her, someone she trusts, should really try and talk to her about making a fool of herself because YIKES, she just does it over and over and over again. For example, here she is complaining about Republicans looking to hold Jamaal Bowman accountable ... after being consistent about holding one of their own accountable. Santos.

Guess she thinks consistency is a bad thing?

Weird.

Watch.

We suppose hypocrites are confused by consistent people who do what they say they will.

As usual, this didn't go well for Sandy.

Even 'not a conservative' called her out

Yikes.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism
Sam J.
And fin.

