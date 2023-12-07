David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think

AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:51 PM on December 07, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Would you look at that? David Hogg thinks smoking is a right and that if he and his gun-grabbing harpies can just convince people that guns are UNCOOL and gross (like cigarettes) that will make people give them up.

Advertisement

Don't make that face.

You're still making that face, aren't you?

Ok, fine, make that face - we made it as well.

Harvard just looks worse and worse:

THERE ya' go!

Just make guns 'uncool'. 

That's the ticket.

Gun-free zones are soft targets, and bad guys know this.

Nobody has sold more guns than David. He's a great salesman. 

Heh.

There's that as well.

Truer words may never have been spoken before.

