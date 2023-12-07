David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think

Would you look at that? David Hogg thinks smoking is a right and that if he and his gun-grabbing harpies can just convince people that guns are UNCOOL and gross (like cigarettes) that will make people give them up.

Don't make that face.

You're still making that face, aren't you?

Ok, fine, make that face - we made it as well.

Harvard just looks worse and worse:

We will never meaningfully reduce the rate of gun violence in the United States until we significantly reduce the number of firearms in circulation. It doesn’t mean we ever could or would take them away. We just need to make guns uncool and gross the way we did with cigarettes. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) December 7, 2023

THERE ya' go!

Just make guns 'uncool'.

That's the ticket.

We will never meaningfully reduce the rate of violence in the United States until we significantly reduce the number of gun free zones in circulation.



Guns are awesome.



Guns enable the smallest, most frail adult or even a child to have a chance against a large, powerful… — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) December 7, 2023

Gun-free zones are soft targets, and bad guys know this.

Make firearms "gross and uncool" is the goal, says the lead gun expert for the left. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) December 7, 2023

You'll never make the best defensive tool "uncool" or "gross" (I know you've got the mindset of a toddler but terms like that somehow make you look more foolish)



And sales are up for first time buyers and thousands are printed at home a day. Circulation is increasing — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) December 7, 2023

Uncool and gross…Dave do you realize that with every tweet you make 100s of guns are bought on the spot? 😂🤣😂 — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) December 7, 2023

Nobody has sold more guns than David. He's a great salesman.

Heh.

We know you would take them in a heart beat — Liberty_Sean (@sharland57753) December 7, 2023

There's that as well.

Make this gross and uncool. Harvard did a number on you. I would demand my money back. pic.twitter.com/VwZ3DNXkWq — Blasphemous Veracity 🇺🇲 (@Godsspear011) December 7, 2023

Truer words may never have been spoken before.

