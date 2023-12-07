This School Assigned a Fifth-Grade Girl to Share a Bed With a ‘Trans’...
Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN' He Got From DeSantis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom doesn't seem to have quite recovered from the arse-whoopin' he took from DeSantis at their debate last week. He looks like he's aged decades since then, not to mention this is just an obvious plea for attention.

He's NOT owned! He's not!

Watch this:

Don't worry, Gav, Americans know Obamacare already 'took' their healthcare away. 

Nice try though, Hair Gel.

That seems fair.

Oof.

He certainly does seem to have some sour grapes about the whole thing. We suppose if we were the Democrat's best hope and got taken to the woodshed by the Republican who isn't even leading the pack we'd be embarrassed as well.

Ahem.

So DAMN good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness
Sam J.
So there!

Short. Sweet. To the point.

That works.

Yup.

Heh.

That's it!

