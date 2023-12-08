Joe Biden Scolding People Who Don't Pay Their 'Fair Share' in Taxes Earns...
'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line Item in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on December 08, 2023
Meme

After news broke about NINE NEW charges against Joseph Biden's drug-addicted, degenerate, perverted, skeezy son, Hunter, all sorts of information about his spending and behavior have been trending on social media.

And just when you think it can't possibly get worse, you see something new:

Lied to his struggling ex-wife and daughter.

Stopped support payments. 

Subverted payroll tax withholding ... 

The guy is just really bad news. Sorry Joe, if he's the smartest man you know, you've got problems. 

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to put everything together in an epically DAMNING thread.

Take a look:

We like how she calls him 'defendant'.

Skeeze is gonna skeeze.

Guess it's safe to say Hunter did NOT pay his fair share.

What a piece of crap this guy is.

Gosh, this seems sort of important.

Note: Bacchanal means an occasion of wild and drunken revelry.

Heh.

We see what she did there.

Brava!

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.


