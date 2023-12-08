'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line Item in DAMNING Thread

After news broke about NINE NEW charges against Joseph Biden's drug-addicted, degenerate, perverted, skeezy son, Hunter, all sorts of information about his spending and behavior have been trending on social media.

And just when you think it can't possibly get worse, you see something new:

Hunter Biden lied to his struggling ex-wife and daughter & stopped support payments while he spent *millions* on cocaine, prostitutes, fast cars, and a luxury house in Venice. This is the same granddaughter President Biden refused to even acknowledge until recently.… pic.twitter.com/XTMamHnOsb — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) December 8, 2023

Lied to his struggling ex-wife and daughter.

Stopped support payments.

Subverted payroll tax withholding ...

BREAKING.🚨🚨



Hunter Biden's 9 new charges mention he "subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company, Owasco, PC by withdrawing millions... outside of the payroll and tax withholding process..."



This was the same business that made direct payments to Joe… pic.twitter.com/p1yyBlQbVD — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 8, 2023

The guy is just really bad news. Sorry Joe, if he's the smartest man you know, you've got problems.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to put everything together in an epically DAMNING thread.

Take a look:

"Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes." pic.twitter.com/mJ1bSA7x4H — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

We like how she calls him 'defendant'.

I like that "women" and "adult entertainment" are SEPARATE expenses and that one is $683,212 and the other is $188,960. For a total of $872,172. pic.twitter.com/SJLLZ9m60u — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

Skeeze is gonna skeeze.

"Notably, in 2020, well after he had regained his sobriety, and when he finally filed his outstanding 2016, 2017, and 2018 Forms 1040, the Defendant did not direct any payments toward his tax liabilities for each of those years." pic.twitter.com/yBc19sdhwl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

Guess it's safe to say Hunter did NOT pay his fair share.

Not paying alimony by claiming you had to pay taxes but also not paying taxes. Genius. pic.twitter.com/FcKmxZDoXd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

What a piece of crap this guy is.

Reminder that Hunter Biden is not a criminal attorney but Patrick Ho, the man Hunter described as the “[expletive deleted] spy chief of China," paid him a million dollars when he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/SsmYBGSeoy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

Gosh, this seems sort of important.

Joe Biden says Hunter is the "smartest man he knows." Also, now-sober Hunter described things to his accountants as business expenses that he excruciatingly detailed in his published book as "bacchanal" expenses. pic.twitter.com/0nJLNoCibo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

Note: Bacchanal means an occasion of wild and drunken revelry.

Humble pro-tip: Do not accidentally give details about the tax fraud you've committed in your own memoir while you can still be charged with crimes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 8, 2023

Heh.

We see what she did there.

Brava!

