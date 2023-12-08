What Gunman Said After Opening Fire on an Albany Synagogue Sounds Pretty Hate Crime-y (cc: Rashida Tlaib)

Wonder if the Biden administration will ignore this shooting at a synagogue in Albany, NY. They probably will UNLESS they think they can use it to somehow push their favorite narrative about how dangerous Islamophobia.

Advertisement

This administration really is the worst.

This afternoon, hours before the start of Hanukkah, a man opened fire at a synagogue in Albany, NY. Thankfully no one was injured. Police arrived on the scene and arrested him; he said "Free Palestine" as he was apprehended.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/pD6yWiOxh5 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 8, 2023

Thank God no one was injured. Agreed.

Here's What a Gunman Said Before Opening Fire on a Synagogue in Albany

https://t.co/mCm9kvYfaj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2023

From Townhall:

As Hannukah begins, one man decides to go insane in Albany, New York, and open fire with a shotgun on a synagogue. Given the media’s penchant to either bury or not call things what they are for the sake of protecting a particular narrative, let’s call this what it is: domestic terrorism. The man reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine,” after police arrested him.

This is the part where we blame Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Pramila Jayapal for this shooting, yes? Those are the rules? We just want to make sure we're following the rules, ya' know.

We're RULE-FOLLOWERS.

Good job dummy, you are arrested, ruined you life , freed nobody , and are just an idiot 👍 — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) December 8, 2023

Dummy.

Idiot.

Those work.

The Governor and media are now coding the “free Palestine” shout that the gunman was first reported to have said as “threatening statements” which often happens after an arrest. There were two dozen pre-school children in the building when shots were fired. Horrifying. https://t.co/6KfT1ck25V — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) December 7, 2023

Horrifying.

Indeed.

======================================================================

Related:

Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can See What He WAS 'Paying For' and YIKES (pic)

'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington,VA House EXPLOSION

David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think

Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN' He Got From DeSantis

So DAMN good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.