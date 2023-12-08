Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can...
Watch What Happens After a Coyote Delivers His Cargo (a.ka. People) Across the...
'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About...
Uh Oh: After Humiliating Congressional Hearing, U Penn President Magill May Be Asked...
White House Scrubs CAIR From Its Antisemitism Fact Sheet After Leader Praises October...
A Day That Will Live in Infamy: Remember Pearl Harbor 82 Years Later
Receipts: WaPo Lost It When Trump Used the Word 'Vermin,' but Check Out...
Rashida Tlaib's Shameless Objection to Rep. Bowman's House Censure Earns a BRUTAL Communit...
Austin Shooter Shane James Bailed Out by Progressive Group Last Year
Former HRW Director Says There Was Just a 'Modest' Presence of Hamas Under...
Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas
BREAKING: The Fed Plans to Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with...
That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressio...
Elizabeth Warren (Who Is Very Rich) Wants to Ban Crypto

What Gunman Said After Opening Fire on an Albany Synagogue Sounds Pretty Hate Crime-y (cc: Rashida Tlaib)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on December 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Wonder if the Biden administration will ignore this shooting at a synagogue in Albany, NY. They probably will UNLESS they think they can use it to somehow push their favorite narrative about how dangerous Islamophobia.

Advertisement

This administration really is the worst.

Thank God no one was injured. Agreed.

From Townhall:

As Hannukah begins, one man decides to go insane in Albany, New York, and open fire with a shotgun on a synagogue. Given the media’s penchant to either bury or not call things what they are for the sake of protecting a particular narrative, let’s call this what it is: domestic terrorism. The man reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine,” after police arrested him. 

This is the part where we blame Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Pramila Jayapal for this shooting, yes? Those are the rules? We just want to make sure we're following the rules, ya' know.

We're RULE-FOLLOWERS.

Dummy.

Idiot.

Those work.

Recommended

'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington, VA House EXPLOSION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Horrifying.

Indeed.

======================================================================

Related:

Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can See What He WAS 'Paying For' and YIKES (pic)

'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington,VA House EXPLOSION

David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think

Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN' He Got From DeSantis

So DAMN good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GUNMAN HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE SYNAGOGUE RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington, VA House EXPLOSION
Sam J.
Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can See What He WAS 'Paying For' and YIKES (pic)
Sam J.
Uh Oh: After Humiliating Congressional Hearing, U Penn President Magill May Be Asked to Step Down
Amy Curtis
Receipts: WaPo Lost It When Trump Used the Word 'Vermin,' but Check Out These Headlines
Brett T.
Austin Shooter Shane James Bailed Out by Progressive Group Last Year
Amy Curtis
There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure Out Why It's Growing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington, VA House EXPLOSION Sam J.
Advertisement