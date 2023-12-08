Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can See What He WAS 'Paying For' and YIKES (pic)

You'd think the wealthy son of an even wealthier Democrat who loves to complain about how 'the rich' don't pay their fair share would you know, pay their fair share, right?

Ha.

HA ha.

HAAAAAA.

Sorry, even now we still crack ourselves up. It takes more than it used to, but it does happen. Welp, sounds like the 'smartest man Joseph Biden knows' aka his drug-addicted degenerate son, has been hit with nine new charges ... for not paying his 'fair share.'

Couldn't happen to a nicer fella:

Hunter Biden hit with 9 new charges - filed in CA. Includes:



Evasion of Taxes

Failure to File/Pay Taxes

False/Fraudulent Tax Return



Indictment details a "four-year scheme" to avoid his $1.4+ million tax obligations and to file false returns. pic.twitter.com/W4W3teGyky — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 8, 2023

Four-year scheme to avoid paying his taxes.

Again, his daddy is in charge of the party claiming the rich don't pay their fair share.

The irony here is off the charts.

The nature of Hunter's felony tax evasion scheme has been in the public domain for months.



A normal taxpayer would have been indicted for these crimes long before now.https://t.co/U1KtDbE7oC — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) December 8, 2023

Well DUH.

But wait, it gets worse.

You guys, take a look at what Hunter was spending his money one:

Indictment includes summary of the expenditures Hunter Biden made instead of paying his taxes, per prosectors



- $683,212 to "Various Women" from 2016-2019

- $397,530 on "Clothing and Accessories"

- $188,960 on "Adult Entertainment" pic.twitter.com/ZOSzxgmIAw — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 8, 2023

C'mon now, who among us hasn't taken out nearly $800k from an ATM? Spent thousands on payments to, 'various women'?

Holy cow, this guy is such a freakin' SKEEZE.

But he couldn’t afford to buy his own truck. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 8, 2023

We suppose if he spent all of his money on 'adult entertainment' he may have had to borrow money from daddy for his truck.

What 50-something is spending over $300,000 on tuition/education? Was that for his kids? pic.twitter.com/tlX9VLL0Ik — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 8, 2023

Painting lessons? Hell, we dunno.

"...my son Hunter, who’s the smartest guy I know."



-- Joe Biden — MrFeduppp (@MrFeduppp) December 8, 2023

That really says it all.

And not in a good way.

