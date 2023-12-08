Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can See What He WAS 'Paying For' and YIKES (pic)

You'd think the wealthy son of an even wealthier Democrat who loves to complain about how 'the rich' don't pay their fair share would you know, pay their fair share, right?
Ha.
HA ha.
HAAAAAA.
Sorry, even now we still crack ourselves up. It takes more than it used to, but it does happen. Welp, sounds like the 'smartest man Joseph Biden knows' aka his drug-addicted degenerate son, has been hit with nine new charges ... for not paying his 'fair share.'
Couldn't happen to a nicer fella:
Hunter Biden hit with 9 new charges - filed in CA. Includes:— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 8, 2023
Evasion of Taxes
Failure to File/Pay Taxes
False/Fraudulent Tax Return
Indictment details a "four-year scheme" to avoid his $1.4+ million tax obligations and to file false returns. pic.twitter.com/W4W3teGyky
Four-year scheme to avoid paying his taxes.
Again, his daddy is in charge of the party claiming the rich don't pay their fair share.
The irony here is off the charts.
The nature of Hunter's felony tax evasion scheme has been in the public domain for months.— Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) December 8, 2023
A normal taxpayer would have been indicted for these crimes long before now.https://t.co/U1KtDbE7oC
Well DUH.
But wait, it gets worse.
You guys, take a look at what Hunter was spending his money one:
Indictment includes summary of the expenditures Hunter Biden made instead of paying his taxes, per prosectors— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 8, 2023
- $683,212 to "Various Women" from 2016-2019
- $397,530 on "Clothing and Accessories"
- $188,960 on "Adult Entertainment" pic.twitter.com/ZOSzxgmIAw
Recommended
C'mon now, who among us hasn't taken out nearly $800k from an ATM? Spent thousands on payments to, 'various women'?
Holy cow, this guy is such a freakin' SKEEZE.
But he couldn’t afford to buy his own truck.— Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 8, 2023
We suppose if he spent all of his money on 'adult entertainment' he may have had to borrow money from daddy for his truck.
What 50-something is spending over $300,000 on tuition/education? Was that for his kids? pic.twitter.com/tlX9VLL0Ik— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 8, 2023
Painting lessons? Hell, we dunno.
December 8, 2023
"...my son Hunter, who’s the smartest guy I know."— MrFeduppp (@MrFeduppp) December 8, 2023
-- Joe Biden
That really says it all.
And not in a good way.
======================================================================
Related:
'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington,VA House EXPLOSION
David Hogg Has a NEW Plan to Reduce the Number of Guns in Circulation and YES, it's as DUMB as You Think
Gavin Newsom's GOP Debate Post PROVES He Still Hasn't Gotten Over the WHOOPIN' He Got From DeSantis
So DAMN good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness
Striking WaPo 'Journo' Claiming They Need Readers to Help Them 'Hold Power to Account' Goes REALLY Wrong
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member