Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can See What He WAS 'Paying For' and YIKES (pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on December 08, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

You'd think the wealthy son of an even wealthier Democrat who loves to complain about how 'the rich' don't pay their fair share would you know, pay their fair share, right? 

Ha.

HA ha.

HAAAAAA.

Sorry, even now we still crack ourselves up. It takes more than it used to, but it does happen. Welp, sounds like the 'smartest man Joseph Biden knows' aka his drug-addicted degenerate son, has been hit with nine new charges ... for not paying his 'fair share.'

Couldn't happen to a nicer fella:

Four-year scheme to avoid paying his taxes.

Again, his daddy is in charge of the party claiming the rich don't pay their fair share.

The irony here is off the charts.

Well DUH.

But wait, it gets worse.

You guys, take a look at what Hunter was spending his money one:

C'mon now, who among us hasn't taken out nearly $800k from an ATM? Spent thousands on payments to, 'various women'?

Holy cow, this guy is such a freakin' SKEEZE.

We suppose if he spent all of his money on 'adult entertainment' he may have had to borrow money from daddy for his truck.

Painting lessons? Hell, we dunno.

That really says it all.

And not in a good way.

======================================================================

Tags: CRIME HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN TAXES

