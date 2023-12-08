Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)

Would you look at that? Guess colleges around the country are starting to figure out that they CAN'T allow antisemitism on their campuses. And now, the students who took part in making their fellow Jewish students feel not only unwelcome and unwanted but literally in DANGER are starting to be held accountable.

We need to see so much more of this.

Watch:

An NYU student who tore down posters of Israeli hostages complains that she's been suspended from school, had her scholarship rescinded, and will be kicked out of campus dorms next semester. pic.twitter.com/PboAgVrAXz — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 7, 2023

Awwww, boo and hoo. She's the victim.

She heard about the worst evils any human could possibly commit, and chose to contribute. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) December 8, 2023

"I support brutal genocidal rapist baby killers.

Why is everyone being so horrible to me?" — Imshin (@imshin) December 8, 2023

So that turned out to be a really bad idea, huh? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 8, 2023

"All because you tore down a poster" - Is this guy for real? — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) December 8, 2023

Yes, sadly he's for real.

Looks like she got a life lesson real quick: Actions have consequences. Support Terrorists, you get the boot. You have all the freedom to run your mouth, but you are not free from consequences. — The Merry Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) December 8, 2023

Oh well — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 8, 2023

They aren't denying her access to higher education. They are removing a scholarship because her actions violated school policy and they found her UNWORTHY of the privilege of receiving the scholarship. Go to a cheaper school and get a job while attending. Thousands do every year — Caleb-Matt Williams 🇺🇸🐘🏳️‍🌈 (@amicusets) December 8, 2023

Ding ding ding.

She is not the victim here.



Those people stolen from their families and held captive by a radical Islamic terror group are the victims.



How on earth is she making this about her? She did something morally reprehensible. Period.https://t.co/Y0cB8rYz3A — David Collier (@mishtal) December 8, 2023

>a poster

As if it was just the one. pic.twitter.com/9zmISaexA0 — Craig D. Mansfield, EI 👨‍🔬🥼🥽⚗️🧪🔬☣️☢️🧮📊💡🔭 (@craigbob99) December 8, 2023

FAFO.

We're not even sorry for saying so.

And to think, all she had to do in order to avoid all this was ... NOT TEAR DOWN POSTERS OF INNOCENT WOMEN AND CHILDREN ABUSED AND TAKEN HOSTAGE!



She is not the good guy, nor are you. And you never will be. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 8, 2023

And that's the truth.

