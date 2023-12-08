Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)

'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line...
Sam J.
10:40 AM on December 08, 2023
Sarah D.

Would you look at that? Guess colleges around the country are starting to figure out that they CAN'T allow antisemitism on their campuses. And now, the students who took part in making their fellow Jewish students feel not only unwelcome and unwanted but literally in DANGER are starting to be held accountable.

We need to see so much more of this.

Watch:

Awwww, boo and hoo. She's the victim. 

Yes, sadly he's for real.

Ding ding ding.

FAFO.

We're not even sorry for saying so.

And that's the truth.

