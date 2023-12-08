WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess WHO'S In It)

Self-proclaimed atheist and all-around frothy-mouthed, raging, leftist progressive nutball Rob Reiner shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary crapping on Christianity. Or as he calls it, Christian Nationalism.

Da da DAAAAAA!

Sounds SKEERY, right?

Oh, and as you watch the trailer, take a look at who's IN it. You won't be surprised.

Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.pic.twitter.com/LJmu1nILNy — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2023

Gosh, look at that. David French is crapping all over Christians ... again.

Guess writing for The New York Times wasn't quite progressive enough.

For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?



The answer to the last question, at least for David French and Russell Moore, appears to be “a cameo in a Meatball fever dream masquerading… https://t.co/7ZEZHN4mc2 pic.twitter.com/CrWza9cJlI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 8, 2023

I, for one, am very excited to learn how to be a good Christian from Rob Reiner, the atheist.

pic.twitter.com/orWdXvNxSj — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) December 8, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Showing the arrest of the dad at that school board meeting because his daughter was sexually assaulted, as if *HE* is the bad guy, is a WILD narrative choice. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) December 8, 2023

Rob isn't bright.

He's just not.

You’re not even Christian Rob so it’s pretty disrespectful for you to tell us what’s dangerous to our religion. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 8, 2023

bro is going to save Christianity pic.twitter.com/oUWmQ1eLCG — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 8, 2023

Our eyes. OUR EYES.

What in the holy communism is this?! — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) December 7, 2023

Garbage. It's called garbage.

Christian nationalism isn't an actual thing. It's a made up term by the left to demonize Christians.@robreiner, your are bigoted against Christians based on politics and it's clear you'll go to any length to make us the bogeyman. — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) December 7, 2023

This is so embarrassing. You’ve got Trump hats in every scene & I saw people praying & supporting a President. Your side burned down this country during your “summer of love” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 8, 2023

Dude is obsessed.

Trump broke him.

