WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess WHO'S In It)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 08, 2023
Twitchy

Self-proclaimed atheist and all-around frothy-mouthed, raging, leftist progressive nutball Rob Reiner shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary crapping on Christianity. Or as he calls it, Christian Nationalism.

Da da DAAAAAA!

Sounds SKEERY, right?

Oh, and as you watch the trailer, take a look at who's IN it. You won't be surprised.

Gosh, look at that. David French is crapping all over Christians ... again. 

Guess writing for The New York Times wasn't quite progressive enough. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)
Sam J.
Rob isn't bright.

He's just not.

Our eyes. OUR EYES.

Garbage. It's called garbage.

Dude is obsessed.

Trump broke him.

