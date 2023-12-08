'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season (Poor Hunter, LOL!)

Boy oh boy, the Hunter Biden stuff is SO BAD. Like really bad. Turns out he wasn't paying his 'fair share,' was lying to his wife, and spending millions on partying and 'various women'. That line from Joe Biden about Hunter being the smartest man he knows is going to haunt him and every Democrat in the 2024 Election.

Advertisement

As James Woods says, this is going to be FUN.

This election season is going to be so much fun! https://t.co/twmqde7OOx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 8, 2023

From Newsweek:

Hunter Biden spent hundreds of thousands on "constant partying," according to prosecutors in an indictment that hit the president's son with a total of nine tax charges. The indictment brought in California alleges Biden spent money on prostitution, online pornography, and hiring luxury cars among other things including $10,000 on a sex club membership. It states money was spent on "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes." A total of $1.4 million in taxes was allegedly evaded and Biden faces up to 17 years behind bars. He is accused of "willfully" avoiding paying his taxes and faces three felony charges and six misdemeanor charges. He's right. THIS is going to be fun.

Cue the Left insisting it's not Hunter on the ballot ...

Yeah, we know.

Others were having as much fun as James with the 'news':

Expect to hear Russia, Russia, Russia on a loop — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 8, 2023

I for one cannot wait to see how @GOPChairwoman is going to mess it all up. At least we still have @ScottPresler . — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) December 8, 2023

Ronna has gots to go.

We’re only scratching the surface — Arlin (@Arlin4US) December 8, 2023

Fair point. If the stuff they're actually giving up on him is this bad, you KNOW the crap they're hiding is way worse.

What will they do without Russian disinformation? 😂 — Rebecca C Payton🇺🇸 (@RebeccaCPayton2) December 8, 2023

What will be happening while we are enjoying the popcorn? — Gregmax (@Gregmax68) December 8, 2023

Who knows?

Just make sure you're stocked up on the popcorn because THIS is gonna be good.

======================================================================

Related:

RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING Hamas for Oct 7

'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line Item in DAMNING Thread

WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess WHO'S In It)

Advertisement

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)

'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington,VA House EXPLOSION

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.