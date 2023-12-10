Cori Bush Out-Stupids Even AOC (No Small Feat!) Trying to Shame MO for Refusing Palestinian Refugees

Does Cori Bush think 'Palestinian' is a race?

Ok, maybe not.

We suppose this is what happens when you see racism in everything, in everyone, and everywhere you go. Missouri Democrats, really with this broad?

Look at this hot mess:

Let’s call a spade a spade, the idea of banning Palestinian refugees from coming to Missouri is pure anti-Palestinian racism. Period.



Missouri Republicans need to check the rot of white supremacy in their party. https://t.co/bXDBHrlLGg — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 9, 2023

White supremacy?

What now?

It's called sanity. No one in their right mind wants Palestinian refugees and the number coming to the United States should be zero. Since our country is run by idiots who can't ever be trusted to do the right thing, they're taking steps to protect themselves. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 9, 2023

This. ^

It's not racism, it's not white supremacism, it's sanity. We know, Cori is unfamiliar with sanity but maybe if someone breaks out the puppets and crayons?

Do you not know what a race is? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 9, 2023

And the Arab countries that won’t take them? You willing to house any? — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) December 9, 2023

Right? Feel free to let them bunk with you, Cori, and let us know how that works out for you.

So true. Sadly, Egypt and the other surrounding Arab nations are also suffering from deeply systemic white supremacy. — Johnny Christian Bishop (@Johnnybeesknees) December 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Why do you want Hamas to come to Missouri? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 9, 2023

Let's call a spade and spade, the idea of bringing Palestinian refugees into anywhere in the United States needs serious discussion, and not the kind of pseudo political, racially divisive drivel you are offering here. — dan linnaeus (@DanLinnaeus) December 9, 2023

Just sayin'.

No.



It's pure common sense.



Why would you want possible terrorists and likely terrorist sympathizers coming to your neighborhood? — Merry SMODmas! (@TheOneWhoSmods) December 9, 2023

Palestine isn't a race, it's not even a country. Period.



Missouri Democrats need to read a damn history book and take a few science classes. — Free Range Doodle (@AmeUsn) December 10, 2023

We don't want Palestinian "refugees" for the exact same reasons every other country in the Middle East has for not taking them in. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) December 9, 2023

Shut the fuq up you dumbass! — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) December 10, 2023

What he said.

