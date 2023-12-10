Cori Bush Out-Stupids Even AOC (No Small Feat!) Trying to Shame MO for Refusing Palestinian Refugees

REEE *Breathes* REEE *Gasps*! Here are some of the BEST Meltdowns Over Alex...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on December 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Does Cori Bush think 'Palestinian' is a race? 

Ok, maybe not.

We suppose this is what happens when you see racism in everything, in everyone, and everywhere you go. Missouri Democrats, really with this broad?

Look at this hot mess:

White supremacy?

What now?

This. ^

It's not racism, it's not white supremacism, it's sanity. We know, Cori is unfamiliar with sanity but maybe if someone breaks out the puppets and crayons?

Right? Feel free to let them bunk with you, Cori, and let us know how that works out for you.

Sam J.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just sayin'.

What he said.

