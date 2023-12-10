Smoking GUN: Leaked, Woke AF 2020 Memo from Harvard Pres. Claudine Gay Exposes What She REALLY Believes

This 2020 memo from Harvard President Claudine Gay (BEFORE she actually became president) is enlightening, and not in a good way. Especially after this past week's testimony and all of the mental gymnastics she and other presidents of 'higher learning' institutions went into while testifying about antisemitism on their campuses.

She was either lying during her testimony OR in what she wrote here in this leaked memo.

We're thinking she was speaking 'her truth' here, though.

Yeah, that it was leaked from an inside source says a lot about Gay ...

🚨🚨🚨 Exclusive to @RepStefanik, @EliseStefanik, @elonmusk, @BillAckman, @realchrisrufo, @realChrisBrunet, @MZHemingway, @mtaibbi.



I have received from inside Harvard sources a smoking gun August 20, 2020 memo from Claudine Gay (now Harvard President) to the Faculty of Arts &… — C. Bradley Thompson (@CBradleyThomps1) December 9, 2023

From the VERY long memo:

This moment offers a profound opportunity for institutional change that should not and cannot be squandered. The national conversation around racial equity continues to gain momentum and the unprecedented scale of mobilization and demand for justice gives me hope. In raw, candid conversations and virtual gatherings convened across the FAS in the aftermath of George Floyd’s brutal murder, members of our community spoke forcefully and with searing clarity about the institution we aspire to be and the lengths we still must travel to be the Harvard of our ideals. It is up to us to ensure that the pain expressed, problems identified, and solutions suggested set us on a path for long-term change. I write today to share my personal commitment to this transformational project and the first steps the FAS will take to advance this important agenda in the coming year. Amplify teaching and research on racial and ethnic inequality

Keep in mind she wrote this when she was on the shortlist to become president of the university.

There's more:

These initiatives are just a starting place. Our engagement in anti-racist action and the infusion of inclusive practices into all aspects of our teaching and research mission reflect a new sense of institutional responsibility and will require sustained effort over time. Just like the learning that takes place in our classrooms and labs, this work demands thoughtful attention, experimentation (not all of which will be successful), and patience and humility for when we get it wrong. No one person or institution (not even Harvard!) has all the answers, and we cannot achieve our goals without the courage to listen deeply and generously and to act with urgency, seriousness of purpose, and a mind toward continual growth. The work of racial justice is not a one-time project. We must be relentless, constructively critical, and action-oriented in our pursuit to build the thriving, more equitable FAS we all deserve.

*Note, we made a grammatical correction to her memo ... the president of Harvard. Let that sink in.*

And WOW.

The contrast between this and her response to antisemitism at Harvard is damning, as is the fact that this helped her to secure the presidency.



It shows just how deeply and thoroughly Harvard has abandoned its highest purpose: the free pursuit of truth. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 10, 2023

If you're surprised by anything in this letter, you haven't been paying attention to America's "elite" universities.



If you're surprised everyone on the faculty was too cowardly to speak up about it, you also haven't been paying attention. to America's "elite" universities. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) December 10, 2023

Anyone who says “my truth” should not be employed by a university. — Jay Kess (@JayBarlowBot) December 10, 2023

Fair point. Absolutely.

The white and Asian students #Harvard scorns don't die upon receipt of their rejection letter. They form new networks at new schools. #ClaudineGay's filling the University with people rewarded for skin color rather than merit is hastens the day when Harvard becomes irrelevant — 🪷🌷🌺🌷🪷IsadoraClarence. #Rebuilding🪷🌷🌺🌷🪷 (@IsadoraClarus) December 9, 2023

Sounds like Gay is pretty racist to us.

Just sayin'.

