He's Back: Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones

Well well well ...

Yesterday, we discussed the poll put forth by Elon Musk, concerning whether or not to allow Infowars founder and cultural lightning rod Alex Jones back on Twitter/X.

Jones was suspended years ago, after the Sandy Hook school shooting,

Well, the results are in

Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023

70-30 in favor of reinstating Jones.

The people have spoken and so it shall be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2023

The news broke overnight.

BREAKING: Elon confirmed that Alex Jones will be reinstated on X! pic.twitter.com/Pw0mndxELE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2023

And now Jones is back on Twitter, and 'He's back' is trending with over 85k tweets and counting.

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk has reinstated Alex Jones’ account on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/8oZRlhC8TZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 10, 2023

The account is active, and its first activity was retweeting Andrew Tate.

Who’s going to wake @RealAlexJones to let him know he’s back on X? @TuckerCarlson will you do the honors?? — Victor Nelson (@victornelson) December 10, 2023

Let him sleep. It'll be a nice surprise.

For a while, people have argued Jones should be reinstated to Twitter/X, given Elon's views on free speech.

WILD TAKE, I KNOW: Alex Jones should be allowed on Twitter/X so long as the literal TALIBAN PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT is allowed??? pic.twitter.com/HatqGdudNQ — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) December 9, 2023

And yes, this is a valid point.

Everyone seeing Alex Jones is back on twitter. He's back pic.twitter.com/Spqd2Z6R7N — Annoying Pudgy Guy (@annoyinpudgyguy) December 10, 2023

Alex Jones is interesting, entertaining and I enjoy listening to his take on things. I'm glad he's back on X. — Code Red (@mmorsepfd) December 10, 2023

Twitter/X will probably be more interesting with him around, not gonna lie.

There are a lot of people who are happy Jones has returned.

A win for free speech.



“Without free speech

there is no true thought.”

— Jordan B. Peterson — Tree of Life (@xTreeOfLife) December 10, 2023

Great news. Alex Jones is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/nNlE9ZGtBk — The Comedian (@The__Comedian__) December 10, 2023

JUST IN - Alex Jones' account has been reinstated on X. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 10, 2023

Others were not so thrilled:

10's of thousands of progressives about to claim that they are leaving Twitter for the 7,318th time in 3...2...1... — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) December 10, 2023

Oh yeah, they're also out in force.

Alex Jones may be returning to X.



His account should NOT be reinstated due to the misinformation and conspiracy theories he has spread!



Raise your hand and Repost if you agree! 🤚 pic.twitter.com/1kcNyFqAGU — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) December 8, 2023

Alex Jones should not be allowed back on Twitter. If he is, there will be many people leaving Twitter. — 💕Michael Fulmer💕🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Michael31909473) December 9, 2023

I will be leaving Twitter if Alex Jones is reinstated. — Johnathan (@theprism89) December 9, 2023

I will be leaving Twitter if Elon reinstates Alex Jones. Goodbye. — Ben✝️ (@BenGaming108) December 9, 2023

There’s a limit to “free speech” when it harms individuals or society. Alex Jones told horrific lies for profit. If he is reinstated, I’m permanently leaving X. I encourage all of my Twitter followers & friends to also leave permanently. There’s better options. — Jessica P Mullen (@jessicapmullen) December 9, 2023

You the 🤬 problem you continue to allow hate speech back on this platform you keep burying Twitter into the ground. Alex Jones that kept harassing the parents of kids who were murdered in sandy hook high school shooting. Why more people are leaving this app — Ms cali (@biden46pres) December 10, 2023

Like we said, lots of unhappy people, too.

The IQ of conservative twitter users is about to drop 10 more points https://t.co/MaF8IKOZxB — Skoobié (@EnslaveQuakers) December 10, 2023

Suuure it is.

Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook families over $1bn in damages for the years of harassment and threats he caused with them with the deliberate wicked lies that he peddled to worsen & exploit their misery.

That’s hate speech, not free speech. https://t.co/3gz8NCDy6w — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2023

As we said, Twitter/X will be a lot more interesting with Jones on the platform again. As to the advertisers and the Left threatening to leave, we'll see what happens.

