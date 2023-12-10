He's Back: Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones

REEE *Breathes* REEE *Gasps*! Here are some of the BEST Meltdowns Over Alex...
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 AM on December 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Well well well ...

Yesterday, we discussed the poll put forth by Elon Musk, concerning whether or not to allow Infowars founder and cultural lightning rod Alex Jones back on Twitter/X.

Jones was suspended years ago, after the Sandy Hook school shooting, 

Well, the results are in

70-30 in favor of reinstating Jones.

The news broke overnight.

And now Jones is back on Twitter, and 'He's back' is trending with over 85k tweets and counting.

The account is active, and its first activity was retweeting Andrew Tate.

Let him sleep. It'll be a nice surprise.

For a while, people have argued Jones should be reinstated to Twitter/X, given Elon's views on free speech.

And yes, this is a valid point.

Smoking GUN: Leaked, Woke AF 2020 Memo from Harvard Pres. Claudine Gay Exposes What She REALLY Believes
Sam J.
Twitter/X will probably be more interesting with him around, not gonna lie.

There are a lot of people who are happy Jones has returned.

Others were not so thrilled:

Oh yeah, they're also out in force.

Like we said, lots of unhappy people, too.

Suuure it is.

As we said, Twitter/X will be a lot more interesting with Jones on the platform again. As to the advertisers and the Left threatening to leave, we'll see what happens.

***

