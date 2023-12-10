HA! Marc Elias Learns JUST How Sick of His Shiznit People Are After Pushing Straight-Up LIE About Trump

Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on December 10, 2023
AngieArtist

Marc Elias wants you to believe that Trump is plotting to overthrow American democracy (we're a republic) so he can fearmonger and scare mouthbreathers into voting for Biden even if he's grossly and completely unpopular. The fact Trump hasn't officially won the primary yet tells us everything we need to know about Elias' thoughts on the general ... he's worried Trump will win.

And if this guy is worried? That's a good thing.

THE SKY IS FALLING!

Look at that scary feature image, even.

Bro.

Oooooh, good reminder.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Always.

Seriously.

And on so many levels.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

