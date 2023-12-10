HA! Marc Elias Learns JUST How Sick of His Shiznit People Are After Pushing Straight-Up LIE About Trump

Marc Elias wants you to believe that Trump is plotting to overthrow American democracy (we're a republic) so he can fearmonger and scare mouthbreathers into voting for Biden even if he's grossly and completely unpopular. The fact Trump hasn't officially won the primary yet tells us everything we need to know about Elias' thoughts on the general ... he's worried Trump will win.

Advertisement

And if this guy is worried? That's a good thing.

THE SKY IS FALLING!

Donald Trump is plotting to overthrow American democracy. It is not a secret, and he is not subtle. The only question is whether enough people will care enough to stop it. https://t.co/I8LS4T8sxr — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 9, 2023

Look at that scary feature image, even.

Bro.

Are you sure you’re not talking about yourselves?



Dems support a lot of extremely unpopular & anti-Democratic positions.



Wokeness, trans cultism, rising leftist antisemitism are just some of them & yet rather then condemn the evil on your side you’re looking to blame others? — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) December 9, 2023

Didn’t the DNC throw you to the side? — TrashDiscourse (@ThaWoodChipper) December 9, 2023

Oooooh, good reminder.

Democracy as defined is "rule by the people" and Abraham Lincoln said it was "Government of the people, by the people and for the people."



Leftist, communist Democrats don't believe in any of that. — Dave (@davespace_) December 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Y’all are losing control so naturally you attack Trump 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 9, 2023

You mean he's gonna lock up his political opponent who's crushing him in the polls on phony charges

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 9, 2023

Leftists foreshadowing their plans. — BLACK DUMPLING (@BlackDumpling57) December 10, 2023

Always.

Projecting onto your opposition what you yourself are doing. . Ps: We are not a democracy but a constitutional republic. — Raleigh Emry (@EmryRaleigh) December 10, 2023

Pot calling the kettle black. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) December 9, 2023

Seriously.

And on so many levels.

======================================================================

Related:

REEE *Breathes* REEE *Gasps*! Here are some of the BEST Meltdowns Over Alex Jones Coming Back to Twitter

Cori Bush Out-Stupids Even AOC (No Small Feat!) Trying to Shame MO for Refusing Palestinian Refugees

Smoking GUN: Leaked, Woke AF 2020 Memo from Harvard Pres. Claudine Gay Exposes What She REALLY Believes

Marina Medvin BLISTERS Red Cross in BRUTAL Thread for Shaming PARENTS of Israeli Hostage Needing Meds

Advertisement

'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season (Poor Hunter, LOL!)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.