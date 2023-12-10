Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard Pres. Leaked

All we can say reading through all of this information about Harvard President Claudine Gay is WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?! Okay, so we're being somewhat facetious because if we're being honest, we know exactly what they were thinking when they chose Gay.

She checked the right boxes to make them feel good about what they were doing for equity and social justice. And sadly, what we're seeing from these institutions of 'higher learning' is how far from their original task of educating young people they've strayed.

They really have become nothing more than progressive, anti-American indoctrination centers.

Case in point.

The Curious Case of Claudine Gay. This is a detailed critique of President Gay’s academic and administrative history prior to her becoming President of Harvard.



It is worth a careful read. For those who are more familiar with the facts, I welcome your input as to the facts and… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 10, 2023

It starts here:

All from Karlstack.com:

Karlstack has obtained a leaked document that shows a professor of political science at Harvard allegedly fabricated data in order to prove that white people feel threatened by minorities.

Wonder why this is important to Gay?

In 2018, a whistleblower approached Harvard with a report that showed Ryan Enos, a professor in the department of government, falsified the dataset used in his AJPS article and CUP book. Rather than investigate this claim, Claudine Gay had the Harvard Committee on Professional Conduct write a dismissal letter with the justification that CPC is not the appropriate unit to investigate, so the report is dismissed. This is both false and contradictory: If it *had* been true, then the CPC should have forwarded the letter to the appropriate unit to investigate and would have had no authority to dismiss the report. Plus the Chief Research Integrity Officer in the Provost's Office had initially forwarded the report to the CPC to investigate. So the dismissal letter, which could only have been issued with Gay's approval, also contradicts the statement of an official in the Harvard Provost's office.

But wait, there's more.

The previous Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences who Gay replaced in 2018, Michael Smith, had drawn too much heat for the numerous scandals he himself was embroiled in… such as the fact that he had approved Jeffrey Epstein's phone & office (the Program on Evolutionary Dynamics is part of FAS). Claudine Gay allowed Michael Smith to get away scot-free in the Harvard-Epstein ties investigation — she came in and nicely whitewashed it all away. Claudine Gay has Epstein coverup stink on her, and Michael Smith has major Epstein stink on him.

Yes, THAT Jeffrey Epstein.

Note, there are a bunch of literal scandals listed in his piece, 'The Curious Case of Claudine Gay' (you should go read it, wow!), but we thought this bit about her lack of scholarly merit was the most important.

So, right off the bat, Gay’s first major publication in her tenure case is non-replicable, and even if it could be replicated, it would be fatally flawed from a methodological standpoint. Predictably, the rest of her pre-tenure body of work is equally fatally flawed. As discussed in this 2006 article, Gay is making fatal mistakes in all her other articles in how she builds and interprets her interaction effects. Her only added value in the first place in these articles was taking other people’s work and then adding interaction effects into them, but, even then, her interaction effects are done incorrectly. Claudine doesn't understand how to correctly test and interpret interaction effects. Her usage of multiplicative coefficient as a test statistic to test an interaction effect is an incompetent choice. If the OLS coefficient can't be used as a test statistic, as she uses it, then three more of her articles are fatally flawed.

Fatally flawed.

That's putting it nicely.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.