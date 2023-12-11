Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread

As Twitchy readers know, Harvard President Claudine Gay has well and truly earned the dragging she is receiving in the press after her testimony about antisemitism last week. We think it's pretty safe to say that her terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week just keeps getting worse though ...

Christopher Rufo dropped a bombshell thread on Gay and her plagiarizing portions of her Ph.D. thesis.

EXCLUSIVE: @RealChrisBrunet and I have obtained documentation demonstrating that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized multiple sections of her Ph.D. thesis, violating Harvard's policies on academic integrity.



This is a bombshell. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

He ain't kiddin', this is a bombshell.

First, Gay lifts an entire paragraph nearly verbatim from a paper by Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam’s, while passing it off as her own paraphrase and language.



This is a direct violation of Harvard's policy: "When you paraphrase, your task is to distill the source’s ideas… pic.twitter.com/t6enHp3dN9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Gay repeats this violation of Harvard's policy throughout the document, again using work from Bobo and Gilliam, as well as passages from Richard Shingles, Susan Howell, and Deborah Fagan, which she reproduces nearly verbatim, without quotation marks. pic.twitter.com/K75YPeZwky — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

It's just blatant.

Wow.

Second, Gay appears to lift material from scholar Carol Swain. In one passage, summarizing the distinction between "descriptive representation" and "substantive representation," she copies the phrasing and language nearly verbatim from Swain’s book 'Black Faces, Black Interests,'… pic.twitter.com/68bJy1F9jo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Nearly verbatim.

All she had to do was credit Swain ...

Later in the paper, Gay also uses identical language to Swain, without adding quotation marks, as required. "Since the 1950s the reelection rate for House members has rarely dipped below 90 percent," reads Swain’s book, which is the same, excepting an added comma, to the language… pic.twitter.com/p6aM8776Hh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Third, Gay composes an entire appendix in the dissertation directly taken from Gary King's book, 'A Solution to the Ecological Inference Problem.' While she cites King’s book later in the appendix—in fact, King was her dissertation advisor—Gay does not explicitly acknowledge that… pic.twitter.com/WGZAzc6gUn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Not looking great for Gay. No wonder the Harvard board is meeting to discuss whether or not she should resign.

These are flagrant violations of Harvard's plagiarism policy, which states that students who commit plagiarism will suffer "disciplinary action, up to and including requirement to withdraw from the College." The same standard should apply to the university president. pic.twitter.com/Q2UviANylT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

I earned a master's degree from Harvard's night school—not nearly as prestigious as the graduate school—but, if I had committed these kinds of violations, I would have been expelled. As an alumnus, I am calling on Claudine Gay to immediately resign from her position. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

She really should resign at this point.

Here is the full story, co-authored with @RealChrisBrunet, about Claudine Gay's plagiarism scandal. More reporting tomorrow morning for City Journal.https://t.co/lwbSA9DGUL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 11, 2023

I have sent repeated emails to President Gay's office and she has not responded. If she does, I will update the story with her comments. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 11, 2023

Here's Harvard's guidelines on "what constitutes plagiarism." Our claim is that Gay's dissertation violates Harvard's stated principles on academic integrity. The university set the standard; the university president should be held accountable to it.https://t.co/sn4UdafAPE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 11, 2023

Sure sounds like plagiarism via Harvard's guidelines to us.

