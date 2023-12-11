Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the...
Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy readers know, Harvard President Claudine Gay has well and truly earned the dragging she is receiving in the press after her testimony about antisemitism last week. We think it's pretty safe to say that her terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week just keeps getting worse though ...

Karma?

Christopher Rufo dropped a bombshell thread on Gay and her plagiarizing portions of her Ph.D. thesis.

No, really:

He ain't kiddin', this is a bombshell.

It's just blatant. 

Wow.

Nearly verbatim.

All she had to do was credit Swain ... 

Not looking great for Gay. No wonder the Harvard board is meeting to discuss whether or not she should resign.

But wait, there's more!

She really should resign at this point.

Shocker.

Sure sounds like plagiarism via Harvard's guidelines to us.

