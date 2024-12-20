He's Dead, Jim! Keith Olbermann Brings Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk in HILARIOUS Back-and-Forth

At this point we have to wonder if Keith Olbermann is trying to push some sort of bizarre performance art for views and clicks because seriously, it can't be physically possible for any one person to be this ignorant AND crazy at the same time. Even Joe Biden would stumble past this post, take one look at it, and say, 'Argle bar ice cream chicka gurgle.'

Advertisement

Yeah, maybe that joke doesn't work quite as well now that even Democrats have had to admit he's never been all there, not since 2020.

Then again, maybe it works better?

Any who, this is the post in question:

So @elonmusk you also suck at politics lol f*ck you fascist — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 20, 2024

Yes, Keith, because pushing for freedom of speech is SUPER fascist.

What a numbskull this guy is.

Elon responded:

You elevate Tourette’s to poetry — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

An artist, even.

Heh.

Imagine the people who aren’t on this app and missing out on gems like this. pic.twitter.com/X2XWqWEB35 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 20, 2024

True story. Never a dull moment.

Then again, didn't Olbermann claim he was leaving? Guess that was his other personality making that claim.

Yet you still pay him $11 a month! LOL!!!!!!!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 20, 2024

You support him by paying for your blue tick.



Hilarious. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 20, 2024

Why are you back ? Bluesky dead already ? — Libs of Bluesky (@Libsofbluesky) December 20, 2024

It's never really been alive, just a bunch of butt-hurt Leftists sitting around talking about how much they hate X.

🚨#BREAKING: Keith Olbermann Has Returned to X/Twitter after he said he would boycott and leave this platform for the 35th TIME — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 20, 2024

How can we miss you if you don’t go away? — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🗑️ (@HTX_Con) December 20, 2024

Good question, Keith.

Bro. Don't go away mad.

Bro. Just go away.

===========================================================================

Related:

POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed Spending Bill APART

Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments

Expecto Patronum! J.K. Rowling Celebrates Her First Post WHOOPING the Trans Movement and They Can't DEAL

'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's Gloriously BRUTAL (Watch)

THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills to Congress and LOL

===========================================================================