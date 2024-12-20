He's Dead, Jim! Keith Olbermann Brings Knife to a Gunfight with Elon Musk in HILARIOUS Back-and-Forth

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on December 20, 2024
Twitchy

At this point we have to wonder if Keith Olbermann is trying to push some sort of bizarre performance art for views and clicks because seriously, it can't be physically possible for any one person to be this ignorant AND crazy at the same time. Even Joe Biden would stumble past this post, take one look at it, and say, 'Argle bar ice cream chicka gurgle.'

Yeah, maybe that joke doesn't work quite as well now that even Democrats have had to admit he's never been all there, not since 2020. 

Then again, maybe it works better? 

Any who, this is the post in question:

Yes, Keith, because pushing for freedom of speech is SUPER fascist.

What a numbskull this guy is.

Elon responded:

An artist, even.

Heh.

True story. Never a dull moment. 

Then again, didn't Olbermann claim he was leaving? Guess that was his other personality making that claim.

It's never really been alive, just a bunch of butt-hurt Leftists sitting around talking about how much they hate X. 

WTAF Is Going ON?! X FILLED with Rumors As Kamala Harris Cancels Trip and RACES to WH with Sirens Blaring
Sam J.
Good question, Keith.

Bro. Don't go away mad.

Bro. Just go away.

Tags: ELON MUSK KEITH OLBERMANN POLITICS

WTAF Is Going ON?! X FILLED with Rumors As Kamala Harris Cancels Trip and RACES to WH with Sirens Blaring
Sam J.
WACKO Rep. Rosa DeLauro Goes HILARIOUSLY Viral for All the WRONG Reasons After Elon Musk Rant (Watch)
Sam J.
That Deal SUCKED: Mike Lee SHUTS Chris Murphy Down for Whining About Billionaires Canceling His Pay Raise
Sam J.
Turns Out Even Hollywood Had a Role in Trying to Deceive Everybody About Biden's Condition
Doug P.
Puzzling Presidency: Scott Jennings Easily Flips 'Who's Running The Country?' Question on CNN
Warren Squire
Vox Tries to Explain Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Face Plants
Aaron Walker

WTAF Is Going ON?! X FILLED with Rumors As Kamala Harris Cancels Trip and RACES to WH with Sirens Blaring Sam J.
