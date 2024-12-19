Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on December 19, 2024
When part of your day job includes covering the mainstream media, you see a lot of stupid ... even a little crazy. Especially when we cover outlets like MSNBC and of course, CNN. 

This segment of Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta, two of the most prolific purveyors of fakes news EVER, teaming up to accuse Elon Musk of spreading fake news is just something else. We can't decide if it's stupid or embarrassing or hilarious?

You know, maybe it's a little bit of all of those things. Decide for yourselves.

Watch:

What makes this even funnier is they both think they're somehow putting Musk in his place when in reality we're all just sitting back, pointing and laughing at them. 

They have become the story, they are no longer telling the story.

Excellent point. Then again, there are probably a few dozen angry single cat ladies who still watch when they're not watching MSNBC.

Hey now, that's an insult to complete frauds everywhere.

