Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments

When part of your day job includes covering the mainstream media, you see a lot of stupid ... even a little crazy. Especially when we cover outlets like MSNBC and of course, CNN.

This segment of Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta, two of the most prolific purveyors of fakes news EVER, teaming up to accuse Elon Musk of spreading fake news is just something else. We can't decide if it's stupid or embarrassing or hilarious?

You know, maybe it's a little bit of all of those things. Decide for yourselves.

Watch:

Two of the most prolific purveyors of fake news on CNN are accusing Elon of spreading fake news. pic.twitter.com/Hh0JUUGoEA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

What makes this even funnier is they both think they're somehow putting Musk in his place when in reality we're all just sitting back, pointing and laughing at them.

Thankfully these propagandists have minimal impact anymore. — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) December 19, 2024

They have become the story, they are no longer telling the story.

No biggie. The only viewers they have are MAGA from X trying to get good clips to troll them. Everyone else has tuned out. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) December 19, 2024

Excellent point. Then again, there are probably a few dozen angry single cat ladies who still watch when they're not watching MSNBC.

How ironic two “journalists” who’ve told countless proven lies.



Are calling anyone out for spreading fake news. Complete frauds. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 19, 2024

Hey now, that's an insult to complete frauds everywhere.

