THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills to Congress and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on December 19, 2024
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

It's crazy that Congress seems incapable of writing single issue, stand-alone bills, and by crazy we mean ridiculous, lazy, self-serving, and unacceptable. For example, when we have thousands of Americans in need of disaster relief it's COMMON SENSE you put up a stand-alone bill funding said relief. You don't freaking hide it in some giant spending bill in an attempt to hold the relief hostage so you can give yourself a pay raise.

This has all been just so stupid and heartless.

The men and women we elected, the ones who work for us, have forgotten their place. Bigly.

Larry The Cable Guy was more than happy to remind them of their place while explaining how and why we need stand alone bills.

And for which issues. 

Take a look:

His post continues:

Next, 4: Troops, yes-of course, done. 5: SSecurity done, Next item, Pay raises for congress,  You seen the news! Bring it back to the floor in a year and we’ll see If there’s improvement. Adjorned ! Now that took 22 minutes! Have a nice Christmas!  Stop attaching pork (which is delicious by the way) to bills that have nothing to do with troops, relief and basic services, then when it doesn’t pass don’t say “no one cares about the troops or hurricane victims.” Rediculus…Redicalous… . Stupid! And both parties do it! I gotta run for something! Actually I ain’t runnin for nothin but the toilet to administer a c-section on this Hickory farms cheese and sausage lovers gift box my sister sent.

GIT 'ER DONE.

This could definitely work.

Amen!

