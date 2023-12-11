Annnd THERE It Is! Professor Claims Anti-Plagiarism Policies Harm Black and 'Latinx' Students

As we've all learned more about Harvard President Claudine Gay, including a bombshell about how she plagiarized portions of her Ph.D. thesis, we've been joking that surely someone will find a way to claim it's racist to call out plagiarism.

Should know better by now that in 2023 the things we joke about are sadly all too real.

From Campus Reform:

Then on the issue of zero-tolerance, Tichavakunda writes that policies against plagiarism and standards of academic integrity “disproportionately harm Black and Latinx students.” He believes that the people who make the decisions about academic integrity standards and then enforce them are not “race-neutral,” arguing that minority students are often falsely accused of breaking academic rules.

Note, that this story came out in 2022, but we imagine Tichavakunda still feels this way. Probably even more now that we know Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized portions of her Ph.D. thesis from fellow scholar Dr. Carol Swain.

"Anti-plagiarism policies harm Black and Latinx students"



Found the racist. https://t.co/TClROH7bcj — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 11, 2023

One funny aspect of DEI is how openly racist it is.



We're still (X) number of points behind on the board tests, but there seems to be...no logical reason to argue that - say - Catholic Hispanic students are natural cheaters.



But, why not, eh?! All failure is good, insofar as… https://t.co/8ULiNyzqGc — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 11, 2023

Yeah, we suppose it's sorta funny. In a sad, pathetic, hypocritical way.

Rx 1) Anti-plagarism policies 'harming' minority students is the soft bigotry of low expectations.



b. The president of Harvard clearly benefited from plagiarism, so... https://t.co/1Eu1Pdn3df — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 11, 2023

Hold up, isn't it racist to suggest that ONLY way Black and Latino students can succeed is to steal other people's work?

Sounds a little racist to me. https://t.co/o9VDkGSSS2 — Ezekiel the Elder of Vespers (@RougeOne1791) December 11, 2023

Sounds pretty racist to us.

Soft bigotry of low expectations. 😕 https://t.co/CfdyttoxRB — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) December 11, 2023

