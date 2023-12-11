Annnd THERE It Is! Professor Claims Anti-Plagiarism Policies Harm Black and 'Latinx' Students

Is This Saturday Night Live's Worst Sketch Yet?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on December 11, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

As we've all learned more about Harvard President Claudine Gay, including a bombshell about how she plagiarized portions of her Ph.D. thesis, we've been joking that surely someone will find a way to claim it's racist to call out plagiarism.

Should know better by now that in 2023 the things we joke about are sadly all too real.

Like this ... 

WE KNEW IT!

From Campus Reform:

Then on the issue of zero-tolerance, Tichavakunda writes that policies against plagiarism and standards of academic integrity “disproportionately harm Black and Latinx students.” 

He believes that the people who make the decisions about academic integrity standards and then enforce them are not “race-neutral,” arguing that minority students are often falsely accused of breaking academic rules.

Note, that this story came out in 2022, but we imagine Tichavakunda still feels this way. Probably even more now that we know Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized portions of her Ph.D. thesis from fellow scholar Dr. Carol Swain.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yeah, we suppose it's sorta funny. In a sad, pathetic, hypocritical way.

Until now.

Sounds pretty racist to us.

Just sayin'.

And there it is.

======================================================================

