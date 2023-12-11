Democrats TORCHED for Going Full-Out Lying Dog Face PONY SOLDIER With Post About Trump and Job Losses

Democrats suck so much.

They just do.

They know damn well why Trump lost jobs, they know damn well it was DEMOCRAT GOVERNORS who shut down the states most of all (see Northam, see Whitmer, see Newsom, see Cuomo), who killed jobs and businesses.

Advertisement

And yet they'll still post something like this.

Trump = record job losses pic.twitter.com/fEhIIhyidH — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 11, 2023

Told you. They suck.

You don't think the rona had anything to do with dissolving all the job gains, and the record employment of blacks and hispanics under trump? When your deepstate pals released the rona-it was for a reason-we see you scumbags! We see you. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) December 11, 2023

Wow!! You are the party of LIARS!



Before the Covid lockdowns, pushed by every democrat and many republicans,Trump had the greatest job numbers!



It’s like you lying about Biden creating jobs after people got to go back to work.



Why anyone believes anything you say, boggles… — Ginny (@ginkates) December 11, 2023

Good Lord, you suck at this. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 11, 2023

Here's a visual ...

Here is an accurate chart for you leftist clowns 🤡 pic.twitter.com/edfxdbfEmP — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) December 11, 2023

Remember when democrats forced the economy to close because of a mild cold? — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) December 11, 2023

We do we do we do.

I'm old enough to remember when Democrat politicians, bureaucrats, and governors told us all to stay home for 2 years. That's on you. — Daniel C. Evans (@danevanssays) December 11, 2023

Democrats have been trying to change their crap history for hundreds of years.

Wonder how quickly we'll see them claim the parties magically switched places and blame Republicans for the lockdowns?

======================================================================

Related:

Democrats' Cute Little Quote-Tweet Chain Trying to Dunk on Republicans Over Immigration Goes REALLY Wrong

Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ... No, Really (Watch)

Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution

Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite

Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.