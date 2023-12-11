Is This Saturday Night Live's Worst Sketch Yet?
Democrats TORCHED for Going Full-Out Lying Dog Face PONY SOLDIER With Post About Trump and Job Losses

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on December 11, 2023
Meme

Democrats suck so much.

They just do.

They know damn well why Trump lost jobs, they know damn well it was DEMOCRAT GOVERNORS who shut down the states most of all (see Northam, see Whitmer, see Newsom, see Cuomo), who killed jobs and businesses.

And yet they'll still post something like this.

Told you. They suck.

Here's a visual ...

We do we do we do.

Democrats have been trying to change their crap history for hundreds of years.

Wonder how quickly we'll see them claim the parties magically switched places and blame Republicans for the lockdowns?

