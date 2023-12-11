Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ... No, Really (Watch)

At some point, members of the Hamas Caucus need to read the room, ya' know?

Then again, it is Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, etc. we're talking about so maybe they're just not capable of reading much, let alone the room. Case in point, Cori and Rashida complaining about being called antisemites, accusing people of weaponizing their antisemitism.

We can't even make this up.

Watch.

Rep. @CoriBush on being called anti-Semitic: "We ... have to stop with the words, it’s this word — 'You say that word.' 'You say this word,' 'It hurt me.' Well, how much? How do people feel when the bombs hit? .. This word was used but you are safe." pic.twitter.com/WfVK8Uh8xY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 7, 2023

Awww, see you guys?

These antisemites - they are the real victims.

It's not their fault they hate Israel.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: Some people are "weaponizing anti-Semitism" to silence "voices like mine" pic.twitter.com/O6rhwr0Rmj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 7, 2023

What a crock.

Same people: "using the wrong pronouns is a hate crime" — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 8, 2023

So now we are back to “sticks and stones” again?

When did the narrative change from “ words are violence”?



We are really going to need scorecards to keep up . — SEMI-(REDACTED)🇺🇸 (@SemiRedacted) December 7, 2023

These from the people who get upset if people use the wrong pronouns pic.twitter.com/JZvABx1z1y — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) December 7, 2023

Weird. Jews are being attacked around the world, but she claims they’re all safe. 🤔 — Eeyore News Network (@someguymusing) December 8, 2023

Ummm, hello? Didn't you hear her? They are the REAL victims here.

Racist, racist, racist, muh words, blah blah blah. — jim palmer (@spiv) December 8, 2023

That's all we heard, yup.

Haven't we been told for years now that words are violence? — Free Range Doodle (@AmeUsn) December 9, 2023

(D)uh. It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

“Untolerable” lol — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 8, 2023

*cough cough*

I’ve always thought there should be a civics test to be allowed to vote, now I’m convinced there needs to be a civics test to be a member of Congress — Jim Thompson (@JimmySportToons) December 7, 2023

We're willing to bet at least half of them would fail. Maybe more.

Stop being an Anti-Semite and people will stop calling you one. You are what you say you are. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) December 9, 2023

Right? Maybe stop saying horrible, antisemitic stuff and you won't get called an antisemite.

