Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ... No, Really (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

At some point, members of the Hamas Caucus need to read the room, ya' know?

Then again, it is Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, etc. we're talking about so maybe they're just not capable of reading much, let alone the room. Case in point, Cori and Rashida complaining about being called antisemites, accusing people of weaponizing their antisemitism.

We can't even make this up.

Watch.

Awww, see you guys?

These antisemites - they are the real victims. 

It's not their fault they hate Israel.

What a crock.

Ummm, hello? Didn't you hear her? They are the REAL victims here.

That's all we heard, yup.

(D)uh. It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

*cough cough*

We're willing to bet at least half of them would fail. Maybe more.

Right? Maybe stop saying horrible, antisemitic stuff and you won't get called an antisemite.

