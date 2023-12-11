Democrats' Cute Little Quote-Tweet Chain Trying to Dunk on Republicans Over Immigration Goes REALLY Wrong

Democrats are so cute on Twitter, and by cute we mean childish, small, silly, pathetic, and very very thirsty. This quote-tweet 'train' about evil Republicans pushing for legal immigration started way before the Squad got a hold of it, but we thought we'd save you all some time and just get to the dumbest of the dumb.

Advertisement

Case in point ...

As the “price” for funding critical foreign aid, extreme Republicans want to destroy our country’s asylum system and pass cruel, anti-immigrant policies.



We need to debate & pass real reforms, not these ridiculous nonstarter policies from the GOP.



What do you think, @RepBowman? https://t.co/o8bD4MxTTh — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 8, 2023

See, they talk smack about Republicans and immigration in a quote-tweet and then tag another Democrat to continue talking smack.

Adorbs.

Gotta love how the Squad tags one another.

You're 100% correct.



We need comprehensive, care based immigration reform. That starts with protecting asylum seekers, not villainizing them. America was built by immigrants, let's give them and the system the care and thoughtfulness it deserves.



What do you think @RepCori? https://t.co/R8XB5j0NyX — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) December 8, 2023

We need to secure our borders.

We need to pass Voter ID at the federal level.

Done and done.

He tagged Cori Bush ... HA HA HA HA HA

Extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to destroy asylum & push forward cruel anti-Black and brown immigration policies. We won’t let them.



We have a mandate to build a just and compassionate immigration system that protects asylum and save lives.



What do you think @RepPressley? https://t.co/sX5QpyXhnm — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 9, 2023

Extreme MAGA Republicans.

What?

Of course, Cori went straight to racism. She thinks Palestinian is a race, FYI.

Yeah, we laughed too.

She tagged Ayanna Pressley.

Republicans want cruel, anti-immigrant policies that treat people as pawns & deny their fundamental right to claim asylum.



But we won't stop fighting for a compassionate immigration system that centers dignity, humanity, & fairness for migrant families.



What about you, @Ilhan? https://t.co/Zo5zhlvbed — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 10, 2023

Seems to have 'ended' with Ilhan.

She probably couldn't come up with a way to blame Israel ...

Just sayin'. Also thinking she didn't want to get dragged like the rest:

Oh look. Relays through the Communist Squad. None of you “think.” Learn how asylum works. Learn how immigration works. Learn the Constitution. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) December 9, 2023

Have you asked your constituents if they want to be displaced by unlawful immigrants? That we should divert resources meant for your constituents to people who skipped ahead of the line to get into America. And you've never explained why people keep coming to 'Evil White America' — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) December 9, 2023

The squad members should try immigrating to any country better than the US to learn how laws and immigration rules work.



The squad can't tell the difference between legal immigration and invasion. — Virginian Conservative (@RealSpiderDad) December 10, 2023

Yeah, a little does of reality would go a long way here.

Fun echo chamber games…games…games… — Chris Senger (@12laugh) December 9, 2023

What is your problem? Why do you continue to push the race card? Oh that's right. That's all you have. Don't do that.🙄 — Chris Pressley 🇺🇲 (@sparty8607) December 9, 2023

Advertisement

What do you think? HA HA HA HA

======================================================================

Related:

Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ... No, Really (Watch)

Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution

Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite

Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread

Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard Pres. Leaked

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.