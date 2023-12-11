AP Got Marching Orders From the Biden WH About the Economy and They're...
Al Gore Sounds Alarm About Mental Health Crisis Created by Constant Climate Change...
Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ......
Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the...
'Charlamagne tha God' Turns on Joe Biden, Bill Burr Turns on Jimmy Kimmel
WSJ Analysis Shows Another Way 'Bidenomics' is Destroying the American Dream
Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work...
Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
No Crying for Argentina Tonight: New Argentinian President Reduces Size of Government on...
Elon Musk Says He Is Willing to Endure Prison for Free Speech
Drain the Swamy: Big Leak From the Ramaswamy Campaign Live on Twitter Spaces
NYT: Conservatives 'Seize' on College Antisemitism (We Prefer 'Pouncing')
Guess Which Party, According to Rasmussen Reports, Voters Trust More on Taxes

Democrats' Cute Little Quote-Tweet Chain Trying to Dunk on Republicans Over Immigration Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on December 11, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats are so cute on Twitter, and by cute we mean childish, small, silly, pathetic, and very very thirsty. This quote-tweet 'train' about evil Republicans pushing for legal immigration started way before the Squad got a hold of it, but we thought we'd save you all some time and just get to the dumbest of the dumb.

Advertisement

Case in point ... 

See, they talk smack about Republicans and immigration in a quote-tweet and then tag another Democrat to continue talking smack.

Adorbs.

Gotta love how the Squad tags one another.

We need to secure our borders.

We need to pass Voter ID at the federal level.

Done and done.

He tagged Cori Bush ... HA HA HA HA HA

Extreme MAGA Republicans.

What?

Of course, Cori went straight to racism. She thinks Palestinian is a race, FYI.

Yeah, we laughed too. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She tagged Ayanna Pressley.

Seems to have 'ended' with Ilhan.

She probably couldn't come up with a way to blame Israel ...

Just sayin'. Also thinking she didn't want to get dragged like the rest:

Yeah, a little does of reality would go a long way here.

Advertisement

What do you think? HA HA HA HA

======================================================================

Related:

Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ... No, Really (Watch)

Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution

Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite

Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread

Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard Pres. Leaked

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ILHAN OMAR CORI BUSH AYANNA PRESSLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite
Sam J.
Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ... No, Really (Watch)
Sam J.
Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution
Sam J.
Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread
Sam J.
WSJ Analysis Shows Another Way 'Bidenomics' is Destroying the American Dream
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement