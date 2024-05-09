'This is Hysterical'! MSNBC Panel SHOCKED By Biden vs. Trump 'Threat to Democracy' Polling

Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on...
Doug P.  |  11:03 AM on May 09, 2024
Meme

In the last few years the warnings about who's a "threat to democracy" have ramped up, even though that's not really a thing because the U.S. is a republic. It makes more sense when you realize that the Left and media's definition of "threat to democracy" translates to "threat to Democrat power."

"Threat to democracy" has even become its own polling category, especially since the Democrats' new favorite national holiday: January 6th. But maybe that will eventually stop receiving so much focus if it backfires on the lib media enough. 

A recent poll of independent voters in the "threat to democracy" category was discussed on MSNBC and they were beside themselves with shock and dismay:

"Other numbers with independents and Biden are going in the right direction." That's the kind of totally objective take you can expect from an MSNBC "political analyst."

Call us crazy, but maybe Biden's obvious determination to drive the U.S. completely off a cliff is considered by many to be a "threat to democracy."

Just wait to see the MSNBC meltdown when the whole case gets overturned on appeal (or if he wins the November election). 

