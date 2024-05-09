'This is Hysterical'! MSNBC Panel SHOCKED By Biden vs. Trump 'Threat to Democracy' Polling

In the last few years the warnings about who's a "threat to democracy" have ramped up, even though that's not really a thing because the U.S. is a republic. It makes more sense when you realize that the Left and media's definition of "threat to democracy" translates to "threat to Democrat power."

Advertisement

"Threat to democracy" has even become its own polling category, especially since the Democrats' new favorite national holiday: January 6th. But maybe that will eventually stop receiving so much focus if it backfires on the lib media enough.

A recent poll of independent voters in the "threat to democracy" category was discussed on MSNBC and they were beside themselves with shock and dismay:

This is hysterical:



MSNBC panel is completely shocked to learn that independent voters think Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump.



pic.twitter.com/NWoC0Hqv1B — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 9, 2024

"Other numbers with independents and Biden are going in the right direction." That's the kind of totally objective take you can expect from an MSNBC "political analyst."

Truth be told, just look at Biden’s actions https://t.co/v3tMSRD4ds — Tati Robotine (@tatiRobotine) May 9, 2024

It’s not rocket science but it is for MSDNC. 😂 https://t.co/R90jCQ6Aer — Nilsa Alvarez (@Nilsaalvarez) May 9, 2024

Call us crazy, but maybe Biden's obvious determination to drive the U.S. completely off a cliff is considered by many to be a "threat to democracy."

She’s super pissed the salacious sleazy details that have nothing to do with the actual case are not on TV. — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) May 9, 2024

Just wait to see the MSNBC meltdown when the whole case gets overturned on appeal (or if he wins the November election).