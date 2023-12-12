Black Conservative Scholar Claudine Gay Plagiarized DECIMATES Harvard and Their Racial Double Standards

As you all know VERY well by now, Harvard President Claudine Gay has been accused of plagiarizing Dr. Carol M. Swain, among others. Ironically, Swain is a brilliant CONSERVATIVE Black woman so super-progressive even Marxist Gay plagiarizing her is really something.

Welp, as we all learned this morning, Harvard is standing by their plagiarizing antisemitic president ... and it's not exactly popular.

Swain came out SWINGING.

I rarely get angry, but I am angry 😡 right now about the racial double standards that are TEMPORARILY giving #ClaudineGay an opportunity to resign. White progressives created her and white progressives are protecting her. The rest of us have had to work our rear ends off to… pic.twitter.com/5ls2f4PUtB — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 12, 2023

Damn.

Double damn.

From her post:

White progressives created her and white progressives are protecting her. The rest of us have had to work our rear ends off to achieve success. Some get it handed to them.

We've said it before and we'll likely say it again - we should shut down white liberals, for at least two weeks, until we can find out what's really going on.

Heh.

It only makes sense, right?

You should be. This disgusting behavior has harmed our society and needs to continue to be called out until it comes to an end. — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) December 12, 2023

These 'institutions of higher learning' have done much to harm so many generations ... it's unfortunate it has taken us this long (and something as horrific as October 7) to figure out just how dangerous they are.

So, does this mean all students can plagiarize their way to graduation with no repercussions???……………. — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) December 12, 2023

That seems fair - it's the example Gay has set.

your anger is completely justified...You have done everything with integrity and Harvard is a cesspool. — Nancy (@mermaidtaille) December 12, 2023

Thank you Dr. Swain, for taking a stand.

🇺🇸🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wQO1OksJv — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) December 12, 2023

Yes.

And we're seeing it happen in real time.

