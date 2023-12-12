As the Mom of a Soon-to-Be College Freshman, Watching Even CNN Slam the...
Mary Katharine Ham's Response to Taylor Lorenz Insisting NYT Only Allows Right-Leaning Ops is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on December 12, 2023
Twitter Screenshot

Imagine how absolutely, positively moronic someone has to be to think The New York Times not only prefers right-leaning opinions but ONLY ALLOWS right-leaning opinions. Seriously. Someone would have had to ingest a lot of paint chips at some point in their lives to think such a thing.

Or be irretrievably stupid.

Ahem.

Take a look at this.

Magnificent.

Yes.

But not in a good way.

Taylor Lorenz is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Is this a nice way of saying 'batcrap insane'? Because we think it's a nice way of saying batcrap insane.

We see what they did here.

Could be.

Ain't it though?

======================================================================

Twitter Lights Doug Emhoff Up Like a Candle for Embarrassingly Epic 'Story of Hanukkah' Fail
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
