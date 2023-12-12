Mary Katharine Ham's Response to Taylor Lorenz Insisting NYT Only Allows Right-Leaning Ops is PERFECTION

Imagine how absolutely, positively moronic someone has to be to think The New York Times not only prefers right-leaning opinions but ONLY ALLOWS right-leaning opinions. Seriously. Someone would have had to ingest a lot of paint chips at some point in their lives to think such a thing.

Or be irretrievably stupid.

Ahem.

Take a look at this.

My God, this take. It’s magnificent. pic.twitter.com/cwcytjo9jh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 12, 2023

Magnificent.

Yes.

But not in a good way.

Taylor Lorenz is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

She truly does live in her own world.



Her own little, sheltered, avocado toast world. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 12, 2023

I'll take cognitive dissonance for $1000. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) December 12, 2023

Cognitive dissodence on full display. — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) December 12, 2023

Is this a nice way of saying 'batcrap insane'? Because we think it's a nice way of saying batcrap insane.

She's so dumb, I'm surprised the woman can walk and wear a Covid mask at the same time — Sir Loin of Beoff (@nrkimages) December 12, 2023

We see what they did here.

Uh oh, is TayTay off her meds again? — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) December 12, 2023

Could be.

Projection so bright it outshines a thousand suns — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 12, 2023

It’s sad when old people start to succumb to dementia. — Raybury (@raybury) December 12, 2023

Ain't it though?

