Biden's Latest Gaffe on Taxes Is a Refreshingly Unintentional Moment of Honesty

Amy Curtis  |  11:55 AM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The only time President Biden is honest these days is when he misspeaks. And there's no greater gaffe this week than his comments regarding taxes.

WATCH:

Yes, they are.

Yes. Letting the Trump tax cuts expire raises taxes on everyone, including those making less than $400,000. Something Biden promised he wouldn't do.

He lied about that, though.

On top of inflation -- which is costing Americans north of $10k more a year -- the middle class is going to get crushed.

Just as they planned.

Let's hope Biden's campaign crashes and burns, too.

Best economy ever, Jack!

Priceless.

Nope. The expression on her face says it all.

It really is.

It's really quite the scam they've got going here.

He did.

Mark your calendars. Don't know when we'll see this again.

And because Orange Man Bad, Biden is gonna stick it to the middle- and working-class families.

We all should stop.

It's never intentional.

Just a stutter. Don't make fun of his stutter!

Yes they do.

Pretty much.

They can, and they will, if Biden wins again. That much is painfully clear.

Tags: BIDEN GAFFE GAFFES MIDDLE CLASS TAXES TAXPAYERS

