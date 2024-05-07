Biden's Latest Gaffe on Taxes Is a Refreshingly Unintentional Moment of Honesty

The only time President Biden is honest these days is when he misspeaks. And there's no greater gaffe this week than his comments regarding taxes.

"If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut." - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Sdr69dPnml — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2024

Yes, they are.

He accidentally told the truth. When he lets the tax cut expire, taxes will be raised. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 6, 2024

Yes. Letting the Trump tax cuts expire raises taxes on everyone, including those making less than $400,000. Something Biden promised he wouldn't do.

He lied about that, though.

Dementia Joe says he not renew the Trump tax cut. The standard deduction in 2024 is $14,600. It will go back to $6300 adjusted for inflation, (approximately $7700).

That's a $6900 tax increase for every American taxpayer. #LetsGoBrandon — Heywood Jablowme (@DanDLio50048934) May 7, 2024

On top of inflation -- which is costing Americans north of $10k more a year -- the middle class is going to get crushed.

Just as they planned.

Mondale said that right before he crashed and burned. — Flyover country (@mtkamama) May 6, 2024

Let's hope Biden's campaign crashes and burns, too.

Raise taxes and cut jobs.

Bidenomics. — Ryan HugeBrain🧠 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 6, 2024

Best economy ever, Jack!

The look on their faces as they compute what he just said. — MightyFallenRage (@mighty_rage) May 6, 2024

Priceless.

Nope. The expression on her face says it all.

💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲💲

A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for your own financial liquidation.



Middle class America is going to see a moderate tax increase this year but given that we don't have any money left over after paying regular living expenses, property tax, state tax,… — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) May 6, 2024

It really is.

He’s a dream. Telling you what they’re gonna do, but in the meantime they’ll brush it off as misspeaking, until they do it. Then they can say “see, Biden told you what the plan was” — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) May 6, 2024

It's really quite the scam they've got going here.

He did.

Seen in the wild: a politician telling the truth. — MFHek (@hekyoda) May 7, 2024

Mark your calendars. Don't know when we'll see this again.

And because Orange Man Bad, Biden is gonna stick it to the middle- and working-class families.

I will quite simply stop paying them. https://t.co/1xCzTuGwju — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 6, 2024

We all should stop.

I appreciate the honesty. Was it intentional? https://t.co/JrUesRqt69 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) May 7, 2024

It's never intentional.

It’s a stutter https://t.co/uFAmmjyp4v — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) May 6, 2024

Just a stutter. Don't make fun of his stutter!

2nd term presidents LOOOOOVE to raise taxes. https://t.co/xiVxFm40nm — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) May 6, 2024

Yes they do.

Biden: "I promise to make America miserable. I'll increase your cost of living and start more pointless wars. I'm going to raise your taxes while you can barely afford groceries."



Biden voters: "OMG wowzers!! Such good governance! Vote blue!! Adults in charge! Punish us daddy!!" https://t.co/orjea84QbV pic.twitter.com/cRdbkdwI7m — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) May 6, 2024

Pretty much.

Things can get worse https://t.co/iK95lA66KP — Janie Johnson - America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) May 7, 2024

They can, and they will, if Biden wins again. That much is painfully clear.