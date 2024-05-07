Sheer Panda-monium in China: Taizhou Zoo Unveils Unique New 'Panda Exhibit'

Politico: ‘Swagger’ Was Once Journalism’s Calling Card
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 PM on May 07, 2024
Jackie Chan Meme

We're not sure about you, Twitchy readers, but we could use a laugh. Not a snarky, sarcastic laugh at the left (we enjoy those every day), but just an innocent, fun laugh. 

Well ... mostly innocent anyway. 

For that, we turn to the Taizhou Zoo in China's Jiangsu Province. See, the zoo management had a problem. Two problems, to be more precise. The first problem is that people love giant pandas. And what's not to love? They play, they cavort, they entertain the crowds. The only thing pandas don't do, not nearly often enough, is mate. It's why pandas have long been on the endangered species list, though they've recently been upgraded from endangered to vulnerable, thanks to efforts by China and the United States. They simply don't produce nearly enough offspring (they're also so lovably clumsy that many people wonder how they ever survived in the wild at all). 

This led to the Taizhou Zoo's second problem: they didn't have any giant pandas they could show off to zoo visitors. 

For a lesser zoo, this would have meant defeat. For the Taizhou Zoo, it simply meant they needed to apply a little ingenuity ... and a little hair dye. 

A couple of Chow Chow dogs and some Clairol and BOOM: panda exhibit. 

The reason we said mostly innocent at the top is that some people were outraged that the zoo would do this to a couple of dogs. However, zoo officials assured critics that the hair dye was perfectly safe for this long-haired dog breed, no different than people dying their hair. From The New York Post

Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
Brett T.
When asked why they had the canines engage in panda cosplay, a rep explained, “There are no panda bears at the zoo and we wanted to do this as a result.”

Many visitors accused the sanctuary of animal cruelty; however, zoo officials insist that the dogfishing scheme isn’t harmful to the animals.

“People also dye their hair,” rationalized the spokesperson. “Natural dye can be used on dogs if they have long fur.”

Many social media users were on board with these canines in panda’s clothing with one fan writing, “They are very small to run that fast! I think they’re lovely.”

“I think they’re cute,” said another.

We obtained official feedback from ladies on Twitter upon seeing the 'panda dogs.' Ninety percent had the following reaction: 

'SQUUUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.'

See what we mean?

But seriously, most on Twitter seemed to take the zoo's prank in good spirits. 

The zoo gets almost full marks for originality here. They still don't beat the Yuanjiashan Zoo in Xichang Province that, in 2021, put a Golden Retriever into an enclosure and tried to tell visitors it was an African lion. No, we are not making that up. Check it out. 

And, of course, there was the Chinese zoo that once dressed a man up in a bear suit: 

But neither of those scams was quite as adorable as the panda dogs. 

We don't know what you're talking about ma'am. Those are two perfectly legitimate pandas. 

See? The manager said so. 

In case you were wondering if there was a Simpsons joke for this, rest assured, there was. 

Well, it IS China after all, so we're going to double check before we order those two pandas we saw on Wish. 

Are any of us real? Is reality even real? 

IT'S ALL A PSYOP. 

A rare oversight from The Bee. 

The only way we may be able to save pit bulls from the wrath of Matt Walsh will be to put them all in clever panda disguises. 

HA. 

For those who don't know, Owen Benjamin has many videos on social media claiming that pandas are not real. 

We're just hoping that the Taizhou Zoo has some Bengal tigers too. Even if they turn out to be tabby cats. 

OOF. Too soon? 

OK, the jokes are turning dark now. We should probably stop. We know that many people have strong emotions about putting animals in zoos at all, and we understand that. And even more people have strong emotions about China and we get that too. 

But just for a few minutes, we hope everyone was able to take a short break from all of that and just enjoy some lighthearted humor at what appears to be a harmless stunt from the zoo.

You have to admit, the panda dogs are pretty darn adorable. 

