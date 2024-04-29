Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into the Joyless Woke Mind

Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on April 29, 2024
Twitter

Do you like hiking? Knitting? Playing golf? Board games?

Congratulations! You're a racist, because your hobby promotes white supremacy in some way, shape, or form.

'What, me?' you may think.

Yes. You. No matter what you do, no matter how decent a person you are, the Left will always find a way to pain you as a racist.

It's the only card they've got, and they're gonna play it every chance they get. So grab a chair and check out all the hobbies that are problematic:

Odds are the answer is yes.

'Because white goes first.'

The inanimate objects on the chessboard are somehow racist.

We knew Rich Uncle Pennybags was problematic.

Baseball cards. This writer's late father has a massive storage drum full of baseball cards, of all manner of players from across several decades. That's a whole lot of racism, apparently.

Birds.

Birds are racist.

Nature isn't for everyone?

Those birds have it coming.

That afghan your grandma made that sits on the back of your sofa?

Yep. Racist.

So is your bike.

And your flower boxes.

'Racial injustice' in planting flowers and veggies in your yard.

Glassblowing.

Glassblowing is racist.

This is ridiculous.

Hiking. Notice how a lot of physical activities are somehow 'racist'?

Weird.

Only in horror movies.

In the real world, anyone can hike.

Pottery.

Origami, which originated as a Japanese art form, is somehow still white supremacy.

Make it make sense.

Scrapbooking is expensive.

But racist? No.

Sigh.

This is all so tiresome.

When was rock climbing ever a racial thing?

Only when Leftists made it a racial thing.

We don't even want to look up what 'code-switching' means. Our heads already hurt reading this nonsense.

There's cycling again. And it's the key to ending -- *checks notes* -- systemic racism.

Sure, Jan.

So, so tiresome.

Snow is white, after all.

Hang on, we've got to take some aspirin if we're gonna make it through this.

Another physical activity. Not a coincidence. Exercise is 'white supremacy' after all.

The list keeps going. Did we hit on one (or more) of your hobbies yet, you racist?

You can't laugh without being racist.

Yoga originated in that hotbed of white supremacy known as ancient India.

When will it stop.

The most successful, well-known golfer in the world is decidedly not white.

Paging Tiger Woods.

A card game.

A. CARD. GAME.

Another board game.

Cycling back on the list again.

More exercise.

That was exhausting.

This writer has long said wokeism creates a cultural desert. There is no art, no entertainment, no joy in the woke world. Everything is problematic, and the Left will shame you for enjoying the most innocuous of things: like hiking or knitting.

Don't let them.

