Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into the Joyless Woke Mind

Do you like hiking? Knitting? Playing golf? Board games?
Congratulations! You're a racist, because your hobby promotes white supremacy in some way, shape, or form.
'What, me?' you may think.
Yes. You. No matter what you do, no matter how decent a person you are, the Left will always find a way to pain you as a racist.
It's the only card they've got, and they're gonna play it every chance they get. So grab a chair and check out all the hobbies that are problematic:
🧵— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Is your hobby racist?
Odds are the answer is yes.
Is chess RACIST? pic.twitter.com/q68khBZWQF— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
'Because white goes first.'
The inanimate objects on the chessboard are somehow racist.
Your Monopoly board holds dark secrets. pic.twitter.com/o28GakEi4F— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
We knew Rich Uncle Pennybags was problematic.
Baseball cards may be transmitting racist ideology. pic.twitter.com/ZDD3sufyev— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Baseball cards. This writer's late father has a massive storage drum full of baseball cards, of all manner of players from across several decades. That's a whole lot of racism, apparently.
Birding has a racism problem (you knew this already). pic.twitter.com/TOf8ro4Rrr— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Birds.
Big racism problem for birding. pic.twitter.com/Qt8QEdb5Dx— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Nature isn't for everyone?
Reckoning for birding. pic.twitter.com/moqIuAvsSg— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Those birds have it coming.
Knitting. pic.twitter.com/Si8iKwZgl1— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
That afghan your grandma made that sits on the back of your sofa?
Yep. Racist.
Cycling. pic.twitter.com/z3xOsupJ0l— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
So is your bike.
Even in the garden, there's bigotry to be found. pic.twitter.com/1X8kqwZeXH— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
And your flower boxes.
Gardening has its roots in racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/bwoJ9QayNm— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
'Racial injustice' in planting flowers and veggies in your yard.
The whiteness of glassblowing. pic.twitter.com/1Q7MDyplRT— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Glassblowing.
Glassblowing is racist.
This is ridiculous.
The unbearable whiteness of hiking pic.twitter.com/oh7w7EqA8P— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Hiking. Notice how a lot of physical activities are somehow 'racist'?
Weird.
'Bad things happen in the woods': the anxiety of hiking while black. pic.twitter.com/I6vQwh43U6— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Only in horror movies.
In the real world, anyone can hike.
Pottery and racism. 'Before I can talk about clay.' pic.twitter.com/lOJ2nAQTUL— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Pottery.
Origami rose to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/ZvrVOtpaS4— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Origami, which originated as a Japanese art form, is somehow still white supremacy.
Make it make sense.
Scrapbooking as an act of 'radical self-care' pic.twitter.com/usIeRmA5eN— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Scrapbooking is expensive.
But racist? No.
The whitewashed legacy of the cross-stitch pic.twitter.com/nQ94VryaIy— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024
Sigh.
This is all so tiresome.
People of color are carving out safe spaces for themselves int he white male dominated activity of rock climbing. pic.twitter.com/bVU16H2atF— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
When was rock climbing ever a racial thing?
Only when Leftists made it a racial thing.
We don't even want to look up what 'code-switching' means. Our heads already hurt reading this nonsense.
Systemic racism can't be fixed without tackling it within cycling. pic.twitter.com/VeHNMkrbIz— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
There's cycling again. And it's the key to ending -- *checks notes* -- systemic racism.
Sure, Jan.
Kayaking is too white. pic.twitter.com/rROhFS5Pih— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
So, so tiresome.
Skiing has a diversity problem. pic.twitter.com/bjCybu7Ypl— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
Snow is white, after all.
Racism in fishing pic.twitter.com/KA5Brj4QSL— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
Hang on, we've got to take some aspirin if we're gonna make it through this.
Jogging pic.twitter.com/qXAryuG25n— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
Another physical activity. Not a coincidence. Exercise is 'white supremacy' after all.
Skateboarding can help fight racism. pic.twitter.com/MQTwKlWpmL— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
The list keeps going. Did we hit on one (or more) of your hobbies yet, you racist?
Improv pic.twitter.com/Xmcexup8Qa— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
You can't laugh without being racist.
Yoga's got a racism problem pic.twitter.com/l2zeamW4Io— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
Yoga originated in that hotbed of white supremacy known as ancient India.
Racist history of diving pic.twitter.com/BYxVG1Srvr— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
When will it stop.
Golf pic.twitter.com/XYujWTthCu— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
The most successful, well-known golfer in the world is decidedly not white.
Paging Tiger Woods.
Magic: The Gathering pic.twitter.com/8xpltcvXym— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
A card game.
A. CARD. GAME.
Dungeons & Dragons pic.twitter.com/35tq9AQdRe— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
Another board game.
Soul Cycle and Peleton had a reckoning. pic.twitter.com/YrVJ1ylwYk— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
Cycling back on the list again.
CrossFit might be the most racist exercise pic.twitter.com/XU6DptI15j— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024
More exercise.
That was exhausting.
This writer has long said wokeism creates a cultural desert. There is no art, no entertainment, no joy in the woke world. Everything is problematic, and the Left will shame you for enjoying the most innocuous of things: like hiking or knitting.
Don't let them.
