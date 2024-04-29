Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into the Joyless Woke Mind

Do you like hiking? Knitting? Playing golf? Board games?

Congratulations! You're a racist, because your hobby promotes white supremacy in some way, shape, or form.

'What, me?' you may think.

Yes. You. No matter what you do, no matter how decent a person you are, the Left will always find a way to pain you as a racist.

It's the only card they've got, and they're gonna play it every chance they get. So grab a chair and check out all the hobbies that are problematic:

🧵

Is your hobby racist? — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Odds are the answer is yes.

Is chess RACIST? pic.twitter.com/q68khBZWQF — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

'Because white goes first.'

The inanimate objects on the chessboard are somehow racist.

Your Monopoly board holds dark secrets. pic.twitter.com/o28GakEi4F — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

We knew Rich Uncle Pennybags was problematic.

Baseball cards may be transmitting racist ideology. pic.twitter.com/ZDD3sufyev — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Baseball cards. This writer's late father has a massive storage drum full of baseball cards, of all manner of players from across several decades. That's a whole lot of racism, apparently.

Birding has a racism problem (you knew this already). pic.twitter.com/TOf8ro4Rrr — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Birds.

Birds are racist.

Big racism problem for birding. pic.twitter.com/Qt8QEdb5Dx — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Nature isn't for everyone?

Reckoning for birding. pic.twitter.com/moqIuAvsSg — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Those birds have it coming.

That afghan your grandma made that sits on the back of your sofa?

Yep. Racist.

So is your bike.

Even in the garden, there's bigotry to be found. pic.twitter.com/1X8kqwZeXH — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

And your flower boxes.

Gardening has its roots in racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/bwoJ9QayNm — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

'Racial injustice' in planting flowers and veggies in your yard.

The whiteness of glassblowing. pic.twitter.com/1Q7MDyplRT — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Glassblowing.

Glassblowing is racist.

This is ridiculous.

The unbearable whiteness of hiking pic.twitter.com/oh7w7EqA8P — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Hiking. Notice how a lot of physical activities are somehow 'racist'?

Weird.

'Bad things happen in the woods': the anxiety of hiking while black. pic.twitter.com/I6vQwh43U6 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Only in horror movies.

In the real world, anyone can hike.

Pottery and racism. 'Before I can talk about clay.' pic.twitter.com/lOJ2nAQTUL — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Pottery.

Origami rose to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/ZvrVOtpaS4 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Origami, which originated as a Japanese art form, is somehow still white supremacy.

Make it make sense.

Scrapbooking as an act of 'radical self-care' pic.twitter.com/usIeRmA5eN — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Scrapbooking is expensive.

But racist? No.

The whitewashed legacy of the cross-stitch pic.twitter.com/nQ94VryaIy — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 28, 2024

Sigh.

This is all so tiresome.

People of color are carving out safe spaces for themselves int he white male dominated activity of rock climbing. pic.twitter.com/bVU16H2atF — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

When was rock climbing ever a racial thing?

Only when Leftists made it a racial thing.

We don't even want to look up what 'code-switching' means. Our heads already hurt reading this nonsense.

Systemic racism can't be fixed without tackling it within cycling. pic.twitter.com/VeHNMkrbIz — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

There's cycling again. And it's the key to ending -- *checks notes* -- systemic racism.

Sure, Jan.

Kayaking is too white. pic.twitter.com/rROhFS5Pih — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

So, so tiresome.

Skiing has a diversity problem. pic.twitter.com/bjCybu7Ypl — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

Snow is white, after all.

Racism in fishing pic.twitter.com/KA5Brj4QSL — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

Hang on, we've got to take some aspirin if we're gonna make it through this.

Another physical activity. Not a coincidence. Exercise is 'white supremacy' after all.

Skateboarding can help fight racism. pic.twitter.com/MQTwKlWpmL — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

The list keeps going. Did we hit on one (or more) of your hobbies yet, you racist?

You can't laugh without being racist.

Yoga's got a racism problem pic.twitter.com/l2zeamW4Io — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

Yoga originated in that hotbed of white supremacy known as ancient India.

Racist history of diving pic.twitter.com/BYxVG1Srvr — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

When will it stop.

The most successful, well-known golfer in the world is decidedly not white.

Paging Tiger Woods.

Magic: The Gathering pic.twitter.com/8xpltcvXym — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

A card game.

A. CARD. GAME.

Dungeons & Dragons pic.twitter.com/35tq9AQdRe — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

Another board game.

Soul Cycle and Peleton had a reckoning. pic.twitter.com/YrVJ1ylwYk — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

Cycling back on the list again.

CrossFit might be the most racist exercise pic.twitter.com/XU6DptI15j — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2024

More exercise.

That was exhausting.

This writer has long said wokeism creates a cultural desert. There is no art, no entertainment, no joy in the woke world. Everything is problematic, and the Left will shame you for enjoying the most innocuous of things: like hiking or knitting.

Don't let them.