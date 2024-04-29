'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions

Remember when President Donald Trump called CNN "fake news" and Jim Acosta wrote a book about how it was a dangerous time to be a journalist in America? The mainstream media united in solidarity with each other, collectively registering their outrage at their mistreatment by the Trump administration.

We don't see anybody in the media rushing to the defense of journalists who try to interview the members of these "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampments. Here's Logan Schiciano, who's followed on X by CNN's Jake Tapper, trying to get an interview with some of the pro-Hamas protesters at Northwestern:

Unfortunately some protesters at Northwestern’s newly-formed encampment weren’t too thrilled with us reporting. pic.twitter.com/kUXFWt9Kvd — Logan Schiciano (@LoganSchiciano) April 25, 2024

Watch this. @NorthwesternU student journalist filming new pro-Hamas encampment on campus gets assaulted for being there. They want to illegally occupy university grounds while physically preventing unwanted press coverage. Arrest these people & if they’re students, expel them: https://t.co/C9z7asswbh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

Isn't that the whole point of these encampments? To amplify their message? But they don't allow "agitators."

At Yale, a "demonstration marshal" requested that all reporters for the Yale Daily News leave the "liberated zone."

“We want to make sure everyone is [in the liberated zone] because they believe in divestment, and they believe in Palestinian liberation,” the marshal said. pic.twitter.com/uIUS5WrFpI — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) April 28, 2024

If you set aside their evil agenda, these people are ridiculous. No, it’s not a “liberated zone.” No, there is no “marshal” with any authority. And no, they absolutely cannot force people to leave, let alone journalists. https://t.co/qDuMiSmISg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 28, 2024

This is like CHAZ/CHOP in Seattle where the mayor let Black Lives Matter protesters take over city blocks and label them police-free zones. The idiots let that stand until three people were shot and killed.

Montana Tucker says she tried for two hours to get a protester at UCLA to talk to her about why they were there, but the mob had been well-directed not to speak to anyone outside the liberated zone.

After seeing everything on the news, I decided to go and see for myself what is happening at UCLA. I went in with the intention of having honest conversations to try and truly understand each others pain and suffering . However, no one would speak to me . The only thing they… pic.twitter.com/MuTlu2Ie5Z — Montana Tucker (@montanatucker) April 28, 2024

After seeing everything on the news, I decided to go and see for myself what is happening at UCLA. I went in with the intention of having honest conversations to try and truly understand each others pain and suffering . However, no one would speak to me . The only thing they would say to me is “You can speak with our media liaison” or “We don’t speak to agitators” . When I tried to speak with their “media liaison” they again refused to talk to me. Then, when I tried to peacefully enter their “encampment”, which is on public property that anyone has the right to walk through, they set up a human barricade to physically prevent me from going in. I can’t believe this is what our world has come to. Where are their parents? How are the school systems allowing this? We have to do better as a society. My hope and dream is still the same: that one day we can all have love, peace, and understand each other. One day…

She had way too high expectations for this crowd.

You lived through 2020 and you thought these extremists would be rational, reasonable people? — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 29, 2024

"You can speak to our media liaison."

HA so not only do they have borders and a police force, but they'll deport anyone who breaks their rules



No way, this is too crazy — jerk (@thisguysdumb) April 28, 2024

Bullies come in all different shapes and sizes. Learn to spot them by their deeds and words, not their appearance and credentials. — Doc Mingo (@unrepentantpop) April 29, 2024

The mob mentality is truly frightening, as is the social contagion. It doesn't take much to set up an organized mob that insists on groupthink.

They can do whatever they want because the administration has completely capitulated to them. What a disgraceful failure of leadership. — Ronna McNamara ✡️🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@RonnaMcnamara) April 28, 2024

Sort of ironic that you exclude certain people from a liberated zone. — sg (@latteconsrtve) April 29, 2024

Their attempt to control the flow of information could be successful but for their inexperience. Trivialize them at your own peril: Some of these activists will perfect their craft, build their brand & run for national office in 30 years. — David Davidson (@DavidDavid97609) April 29, 2024

So they created borders, an enforcement unit, rules those inside must follow, and are occupying land that isn't thiers...hmm — raVen (@no_issues_here) April 29, 2024

It's silly childishness. Young adults who have been babied all their lives, now think they are accomplishing something, and are sure the next participation trophy is right around the corner.



Who needs to be a critical thinker when one need only protest today's thing? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 29, 2024

Mobocracy is killing democracy. Vote out all those who do not condemn this. Otherwise, you approve of it. Oh, Democrats will not condemn anti-Semitism? Well, then. — Desert Fox (@AZ_desertfox) April 29, 2024

Where are all of these newly liberated journalists, like Don Lemon and Mehdi Hasan? Certainly, they'd let Hasan into their liberated zone.

***