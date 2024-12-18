Biden Approval Hits Record Low While the Gaslighting and 'Appalling Pardons' Just Keep Coming

The Biden White House often talks about this administration breaking records, and they're not necessarily wrong. The reason, however, is not the one they'd like everybody to think.

While Team Biden-Harris issue pardons by the thousands, the White House continues to claim they've done a great job for the American people (lies that were proven wrong after last month's election):

I’m proud we will be known as the most pro-labor Administration in American history. pic.twitter.com/XIBfABKPKU — President Biden (@POTUS) December 17, 2024

So "pro-labor" that the majority of labor voted for Trump.

Most economists agree the new administration will inherit the strongest economy in the world.



It is my hope they will preserve and build on this progress.



Like most great economic developments, this one is neither red nor blue.



It’s American progress. pic.twitter.com/kHJeQxdA4A — President Biden (@POTUS) December 10, 2024

Exactly how many people actually believe those claims?

Not many, because Biden's hit his "worst approval numbers yet":

New Marquette poll shows Biden with his worst approval numbers yet: -32



66% disapprove. pic.twitter.com/OgQtR9pLAd — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 18, 2024

Townhall's Guy Benson served up an alternate headline:

A failed, unfit president shuffles and wheezes toward the exits, issuing appalling pardons as he goes: https://t.co/Uh636SesaY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 18, 2024

The Biden years have been a disaster for the country on multiple levels and everybody knows it. Watching the White House continue to insult everybody's intelligence just means that January 20th can't come fast enough.

Biden’s approval appears to have utterly cratered since the election. Hard to imagine negative coverage of his pardons/commutations hasn’t played a role in this. https://t.co/a7YkKTGs5r — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) December 18, 2024

Biden still has several weeks worth of pardons to go, possibly up to and including more family members and other Democrats (and certain Republicans).