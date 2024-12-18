Members of Congress Supporting the Spending Bill Would Rather You Not Know What's...
Biden Approval Hits Record Low While the Gaslighting and 'Appalling Pardons' Just Keep Coming

Doug P.  |  12:34 PM on December 18, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

The Biden White House often talks about this administration breaking records, and they're not necessarily wrong. The reason, however, is not the one they'd like everybody to think.

While Team Biden-Harris issue pardons by the thousands, the White House continues to claim they've done a great job for the American people (lies that were proven wrong after last month's election):

So "pro-labor" that the majority of labor voted for Trump.

Exactly how many people actually believe those claims? 

Not many, because Biden's hit his "worst approval numbers yet":

Townhall's Guy Benson served up an alternate headline:

The Biden years have been a disaster for the country on multiple levels and everybody knows it. Watching the White House continue to insult everybody's intelligence just means that January 20th can't come fast enough.

Biden still has several weeks worth of pardons to go, possibly up to and including more family members and other Democrats (and certain Republicans).

