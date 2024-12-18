Federal Stonewall: Florida Announces Charges for Trump Attempted Assassination Suspect Ryan Routh

'Humor Is Dead'! Rep. Biggs Reminds Journo Trump Was Joking About Making Canada...
Warren Squire  |  12:05 PM on December 18, 2024
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced an attempted felony murder charge against Ryan Wesley Routh. You may recall, Routh is suspected in a September assassination attempt against President-Elect Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. This was the second assassination attempt on his life during the presidential election cycle. Moody expressed her frustration, saying the federal government is not cooperating in its investigation.

Here’s the announcement. (WATCH)

With the FBI’s reputation in tatters due to public distrust, many commenters feel that something unseemly is happening behind the scenes.

Hear them out.

Whatever the case, posters want the charged suspect to never leave prison.

Posters say life behind bars should be the automatic sentence for attempting to kill a president.

Many say they’re not surprised the feds are stonewalling this case, but expect big changes to start at the end of next month.

Many Trump supporters are expecting a complete overhaul of the FBI soon. They want all corrupt officials and agents to be swept out of the agency. They believe it’s imperative that Kash Patel be confirmed as FBI director and Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General to get this done. Trump will be sworn in on January 20.

