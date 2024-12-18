Federal Stonewall: Florida Announces Charges for Trump Attempted Assassination Suspect Ryan Routh

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced an attempted felony murder charge against Ryan Wesley Routh. You may recall, Routh is suspected in a September assassination attempt against President-Elect Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. This was the second assassination attempt on his life during the presidential election cycle. Moody expressed her frustration, saying the federal government is not cooperating in its investigation.

Here’s the announcement. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Florida announces attempted felony murder charge and 18-page affidavit against Ryan Wesley Routh, attempted assassin of Trump.



Attorney General Ashley Moody says that a very young girl was devastatingly injured because Routh also fled the scene onto the highway.… pic.twitter.com/r2Gvf8kBkQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2024

With the FBI’s reputation in tatters due to public distrust, many commenters feel that something unseemly is happening behind the scenes.

Hear them out.

The attempt on Trump's life underscores the need for robust security measures and swift justice. The stonewalling by the feds in this case is indeed concerning, and it's good to hear Florida is taking strong action. — GABRIEL 🪽 (@TheGabriel72) December 18, 2024

The Feds stonewalling is very telling of who was behind it. Change my mind. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 18, 2024

They don't even hide it anymore. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 18, 2024

They are held to a standard of their own creation and become almost untouchable. It’s truly vile. — Shay (@ShayWilLaSon) December 18, 2024

What do the Feds know about this guy?



Did they set him up? — Shepard Rife (@Shepard_Rife1) December 18, 2024

Whatever the case, posters want the charged suspect to never leave prison.

Posters say life behind bars should be the automatic sentence for attempting to kill a president.

I feel like attempting to assassinate a president should just be life in prison no matter what tbh — AFromK (@A_From_K) December 18, 2024

This should be a life sentence of A president or former president — ✨ Vega Space 💫 (@Countrywritin) December 18, 2024

He should also be charged with crimes related to the fact he tried to assassinate a leading presidential candidate. If that's not insurrection and a couple dozen other charges, what is? He should never leave prison. — Zeno (@zenosdemons) December 18, 2024

Many say they’re not surprised the feds are stonewalling this case, but expect big changes to start at the end of next month.

I was wondering what happened with this case. Good to hear he was finally charged. I don't expect much help from the current FBI/DOJ, but I expect it will be very different in a few weeks when Donald Trump's administration officially start. Can't come soon enough. — Becie (@RadianceBrown) December 18, 2024

Any government official who stonewalled Florida on this needs to be fired on J20. — Martha Jenkins (@mistressyuna) December 18, 2024

Many Trump supporters are expecting a complete overhaul of the FBI soon. They want all corrupt officials and agents to be swept out of the agency. They believe it’s imperative that Kash Patel be confirmed as FBI director and Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General to get this done. Trump will be sworn in on January 20.