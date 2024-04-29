Taylor Lorenz Goes After Libs of TikTok Again

Russia Hoaxer Says We're One Vote Away From the 'End of Democracy as...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 29, 2024
We can't figure out people like (new Onion owner) Ben Collins, Hannah Nikole-Jones, and Taylor Lorenz. Despite layoffs in newsrooms across the country, they manage to keep their jobs while seemingly writing a story whenever the inspiration hits them. You'll go for weeks (or even years in Nikole-Jones' case) between articles.

Lorenz fought against long COVID long enough to sit up and write another piece for the Washington Post about Libs of TikTok, whom she doxxed. She went to the houses of Chaya Raichik's relatives. The Washington Post published a link to Raichik's business and then "disappeared" it.

Now it appears that Planet Fitness has gotten threats over its policy of letting men use the women's locker rooms. Time for another story filling us in on how Raichik has "denied responsibility for threats leveled at businesses, schools and hospitals she has criticized for LGBTQ inclusive policies." LGBTQ-inclusive policies like not letting men shower with women at the gym and trying to get sexually explicit books out of schools. That makes her "far-right."

Libs of TikTok reposts a photo of a man shaving in the women's locker room at Planet Fitness, which is irresponsible because she has such a large following and knows her followers will turn to terrorism.

We're sure the Washington Post had its reasons for exposing the woman behind Libs of TikTok and posting a link to her personal information. That didn't put Raichik in any danger, we're sure.

Advertisement

The Post and Lorenz have the implicit support of anything Raichik posts about. Men in the women's showers? That's just Planet Fitness' "trans-inclusive policies." (Did she see the photo of this so-called woman shaving?) 

So Lorenz doesn't believe women should have their own private spaces or that school kids shouldn't be exposed to sexually graphic books and drag shows. That's what inspires her to obsess over Raichik. Just give her an opinion column and let her rant.

Tags: THREATS WASHINGTON POST TAYLOR LORENZ LIBS OF TIK TOK CHAYA RAICHIK

