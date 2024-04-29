Taylor Lorenz Goes After Libs of TikTok Again

We can't figure out people like (new Onion owner) Ben Collins, Hannah Nikole-Jones, and Taylor Lorenz. Despite layoffs in newsrooms across the country, they manage to keep their jobs while seemingly writing a story whenever the inspiration hits them. You'll go for weeks (or even years in Nikole-Jones' case) between articles.

Advertisement

Lorenz fought against long COVID long enough to sit up and write another piece for the Washington Post about Libs of TikTok, whom she doxxed. She went to the houses of Chaya Raichik's relatives. The Washington Post published a link to Raichik's business and then "disappeared" it.

Now it appears that Planet Fitness has gotten threats over its policy of letting men use the women's locker rooms. Time for another story filling us in on how Raichik has "denied responsibility for threats leveled at businesses, schools and hospitals she has criticized for LGBTQ inclusive policies." LGBTQ-inclusive policies like not letting men shower with women at the gym and trying to get sexually explicit books out of schools. That makes her "far-right."

Taylor Lorenz and WaPo are trying to get the FBI to investigate me because I reported on Planet Fitness’ policies which allow men in women’s locker rooms pic.twitter.com/tiLSr7E7mn — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 28, 2024

Sounds like the Trump 47 Justice Department needs to investigate Crazy Eyes Taylor Lorenz for conspiring with government officials to violate @ChayaRaichik10's civil rights. https://t.co/cOXZVk5qVR — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 28, 2024

A hahaha.. oh wait this is serious. They’re actually trying to do this. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 28, 2024

Taylor is a perfect Postie — she’s the embodiment of every unhinged leftist Karen condensed into one demented individual. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 28, 2024

The Left don't like being called out for their crazy views and behaviors. It just means that you hit a nerve and you're over the target. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 28, 2024

TayTay thinks this is stunningly brave journalism. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) April 28, 2024

Thank you for reporting on this. I had no idea.

We were about to join. Lol — Curtis Horst (@chorst1969) April 28, 2024

They publish this nonsense and then try to use those publications to persuade authorities that their claims have merit. I'd sue them if I were you. — Roland Deschain (@icantwant2) April 28, 2024

Libs of TikTok reposts a photo of a man shaving in the women's locker room at Planet Fitness, which is irresponsible because she has such a large following and knows her followers will turn to terrorism.

Didn’t Taylor Lorenz say when you told her that you have gotten a lot of death threats after her articles about you that journalists shouldn’t be held accountable for what others do because of a story? — Freed Omring🇺🇸🦅 (@LandOfTheTweets) April 28, 2024

We're sure the Washington Post had its reasons for exposing the woman behind Libs of TikTok and posting a link to her personal information. That didn't put Raichik in any danger, we're sure.

Advertisement

If there is nothing wrong with these kind and inclusive policies, why is there something wrong with sharing them? — Melle, Certified Genius, Ph.D. (@wtfmelle333) April 28, 2024

The Post and Lorenz have the implicit support of anything Raichik posts about. Men in the women's showers? That's just Planet Fitness' "trans-inclusive policies." (Did she see the photo of this so-called woman shaving?)

So Lorenz doesn't believe women should have their own private spaces or that school kids shouldn't be exposed to sexually graphic books and drag shows. That's what inspires her to obsess over Raichik. Just give her an opinion column and let her rant.

***