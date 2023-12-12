OOPS! Karine Jean-Pierre TRIES Defending Abortion in Thread, Accidentally Makes Very Pro-Life Argument

No, Gov. Kim Reynolds is Not Responsible for Satanic Display at the Iowa...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on December 12, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Man oh man, Karine Jean-Pierre must really really really REALLY like abortion because this thread from her passionately fighting for it is a humdinger.

But it's not a good humdinger ... it's a bad one. Super bad.

We will say, it's pretty obvious that she's often if not always the one writing tweets for President Piddle Pants. Same voice and the same nonsense. Then again, Democrats all have the same talking points so we suppose an intern who thinks he/she/they/it (whatever) are changing the world with every single tweet could be writing some of them as well.

Anyway, we digress.

Check out this thread from KJP:

Sending abortion back to the States is chaotic and cruel.

Huh.

Seems like common sense to us.

Oh, and we'll say this more than once but abortion is not nor has it ever been or ever will be healthcare.

Dangerous abortion bans. K.

First trimester - which the majority of Americans support. Does she realize she's making a pro-life argument here? Hrm.

Also, Karine, you know what's REALLY dangerous? A freakin' abortion, for both the mother and of course, the human being who is put to death. C'mon.

What she really means is Biden and Kamala will continue to fight for their easily swayed supporters to have the ability to abort for whatever reason at whatever week of gestation.

PS: If she has to call abortion 'health care' she's admitting out of the gate that it's too horrible to call it what it really is.

Nice try though, Karine.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

