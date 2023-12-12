OOPS! Karine Jean-Pierre TRIES Defending Abortion in Thread, Accidentally Makes Very Pro-Life Argument

Man oh man, Karine Jean-Pierre must really really really REALLY like abortion because this thread from her passionately fighting for it is a humdinger.

But it's not a good humdinger ... it's a bad one. Super bad.

We will say, it's pretty obvious that she's often if not always the one writing tweets for President Piddle Pants. Same voice and the same nonsense. Then again, Democrats all have the same talking points so we suppose an intern who thinks he/she/they/it (whatever) are changing the world with every single tweet could be writing some of them as well.

Anyway, we digress.

Check out this thread from KJP:

The chaos and cruelty created by overturning Roe v. Wade continues to worsen all across the country. No woman should be forced to go to court or flee her home state just to receive the health care she needs, but that is happening right now in Texas thanks to Republican elected… — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) December 11, 2023

Sending abortion back to the States is chaotic and cruel.

Huh.

Seems like common sense to us.

Oh, and we'll say this more than once but abortion is not nor has it ever been or ever will be healthcare.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Republican elected officials have imposed dangerous abortion bans that put the health of women in jeopardy, force women to travel out of state for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors. Their agenda is extreme and out-of-step with the… — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) December 11, 2023

Dangerous abortion bans. K.

First trimester - which the majority of Americans support. Does she realize she's making a pro-life argument here? Hrm.

Also, Karine, you know what's REALLY dangerous? A freakin' abortion, for both the mother and of course, the human being who is put to death. C'mon.

.@POTUS and @VP will continue to fight to protect access to reproductive health care and urge Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade now so that women in every state have the right to make their own health care decisions. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) December 11, 2023

What she really means is Biden and Kamala will continue to fight for their easily swayed supporters to have the ability to abort for whatever reason at whatever week of gestation.

PS: If she has to call abortion 'health care' she's admitting out of the gate that it's too horrible to call it what it really is.

Nice try though, Karine.

