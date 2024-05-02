Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the Trial

We're dealing with Rep. Jamaal Bowman here — the congressman who "unintentionally" pulled a fire alarm as the House was preparing for an important vote. Bowman claimed he was in a hurry to get to the vote and pulled the fire alarm thinking it would open the doors. Video clearly shows him removing signs from the doors indicating that they were locked and then intentionally pulling the fire alarm. Republicans called for Bowman's expulsion but had to settle for a 214-191 vote to censure him. Bowman's tweet saying that no one is above the law did not age well.

We don't know how members of Congress get away with things like this, but on the first anniversary of the death of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, Bowman tweeted that Daniel Penny was a murderer who murdered Neely for being black.

A year ago, Jordan Neely was murdered on the subway for being Black, unhoused, and hungry.



Unhoused people like Jordan should be met with wraparound services and community care, not violence and death. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 1, 2024

Penny hasn't even been charged with murder, let alone tried and convicted. He'll face trial in October on a manslaughter charge.

This pile-of-shit congressman is hiding behind congressional immunity by defaming Daniel Penny as a murderer.



Penny wasn’t even charged with murder.



Jordan Neely was a violent thug.



Be a man , Jamaal.



Say this from your personal account.



So Penny can sue you for defamation. https://t.co/Cey4stO3VH — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 2, 2024

Oh, that immunity doesn't apply to press statements (and so presumably to tweets).



Screenshot and sue. — Sean Ross Callaghan (@seanrcallaghan) May 2, 2024

Still can't figure out how that POS @RepBowman didn't suffer any consequences for pulling the fire alarm. — Jay Lawson (@LawsonJay) May 2, 2024

He did have to pay a $1,000 fine. Because he was guilty.

I think you might actually be dumber than AOC… Congrats, dumbass. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 2, 2024

You're not a serious person.



Sympathizing with Neely who was trying to injure others because he's black proves that you're a racist who makes black people victims just because of the color of their skin.



Neely wasn't a victim and neither are you. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 2, 2024

Don't be violently aggressive to strangers and bad things won't happen to you. — Bob (@BikingForBeer) May 2, 2024

A year ago, a USMC veteran took action to protect fellow train passengers. All of whom expressed their gratitude. — Jes (@galexy70) May 2, 2024

You are a disgrace.



Jordan Neely wasn’t murdered he was detained for attacking passengers on a subway, it had nothing to do with race.



You are a vile race baiter, you have no business being in the Congress. — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) May 2, 2024

He was taunting and threatening all the passengers, particularly women. Do you hate women now? 🤔 Should Penny have allowed Neely to hurt them? 🤔 — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) May 2, 2024

Rep Bowman, if you would’ve taken him home with you, he wouldn’t be hungry and unhoused. If each person that felt like you do took one homeless person home with them, it would end this problem. — William Cooper (@FE26PIG) May 2, 2024

His family came out of the woodwork with a lawyer … why wasn't he living with one of them?

He was threatening the safety of other passengers and he was a repeat offender too. He didn't died just because he was unhoused or hungry or black, he was a danger for everyone around him at that time. — Bera Moose (@BeraMoose) May 2, 2024

A shame you weren't there to be the hero you believe you are — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) May 2, 2024

Show me proof it had anything to do with him being black. — AntiGanda (@AntiGanda7846) May 2, 2024

He go the wraparound service he deserved…. — Dead Tree of Liberty (@stirssumup) May 2, 2024

You can't call Penny a murderer or even an alleged murderer. But here is a sitting congressman doing it from his official account.

