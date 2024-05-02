Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the Trial

Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 02, 2024
Meme

We're dealing with Rep. Jamaal Bowman here — the congressman who "unintentionally" pulled a fire alarm as the House was preparing for an important vote. Bowman claimed he was in a hurry to get to the vote and pulled the fire alarm thinking it would open the doors. Video clearly shows him removing signs from the doors indicating that they were locked and then intentionally pulling the fire alarm. Republicans called for Bowman's expulsion but had to settle for a 214-191 vote to censure him. Bowman's tweet saying that no one is above the law did not age well.

We don't know how members of Congress get away with things like this, but on the first anniversary of the death of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, Bowman tweeted that Daniel Penny was a murderer who murdered Neely for being black.

Penny hasn't even been charged with murder, let alone tried and convicted. He'll face trial in October on a manslaughter charge.

He did have to pay a $1,000 fine. Because he was guilty.

His family came out of the woodwork with a lawyer … why wasn't he living with one of them?

You can't call Penny a murderer or even an alleged murderer. But here is a sitting congressman doing it from his official account.

***

