'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)

It's been a rough couple of weeks on college campuses across the United States of America. We've watched pro-Hamas student activists trample on the rules of a civilized society, up to and including denying their fellow students access to the education that they're paying for. We're not gonna lie, it's all been a bit disheartening.

But then a hero comes along:

Check out some of the videos of this absolute legend. He’s posting content over on TikTok. He claims to be a student at UCLA, but in his own words, he’s flipping the script on these crazy activists. UCLA has totally screwed themselves by allowing this to build.… pic.twitter.com/FPbdLiUSNH — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 2, 2024

We love everything about the first video in this post, but our favorite part might be when X user @cupidgeneral is told by the protestors that he is free to leave, and he replies:

'I am, 'cause I'm a U.S. citizen, so I'm free to do anything I want'.

Heck, yea! We're not sure where these anti-Israel sheep got the idea the they're the only ones who have the right to express their opinions, but he shuts them down pretty quick with that line.

Oh, and this one, too:

Mentioning his stint in prison just-by-the-way is brilliant



Suddenly his hosts are a little less confident of what they can get away with — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 2, 2024

Not so tough all a sudden, are they?

I like this guy. — brian t muldoon (@brian_t_muldoon) May 2, 2024

We do, too.

Love. — Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) May 2, 2024

Love, even.

He expresses common sense, with humor mixed in. How refreshing. — 💵TaxpayerClubMember💵 (@MeMeMiddleClass) May 2, 2024

VERY refreshing. With all the chaos that's been going on, it's hard to not lose hope that the younger generation is lost. But this guy? He gets it, and he's not afraid to say it.

Well done, sir! We all appreciate you! — RVS (@ver69319541) May 2, 2024

We really, really do.

And in conclusion:

Quick and awesome update from @cupidgeneral about his UCLA protestor walk-through pic.twitter.com/l2rSX7NveY — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 3, 2024

Amen.