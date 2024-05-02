Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the...
Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate
Title IX Reforms and Campus Protests Prove Government Will Not Protect You
Pro-Hamas Activists Tie Themselves to Flag Pole After Raising Palestinian Flag
Hims CEO Looking to Hire Protesters Who Know Moral Courage Beats a College...
Biden Continues to Earn the Respect of Other Countries by Calling Japan 'Xenophobic'
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tells Viewers If They're Too Stupid They Can Change the...
A Year After Biden Said We 'Ended Cancer' Patients Continue Dying From Shortages...
Pfizer CEO Proudly Boasts of Saving the World from COVID
The Time Has Come to Get Serious About Punishing and Removing Campus Tyrants
A Heartbeat Away: Supercut of Kamala Harris' Word Salad Is MAJOR Cringe
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them...

'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)

Amy  |  10:45 PM on May 02, 2024
AngieArtist

It's been a rough couple of weeks on college campuses across the United States of America. We've watched pro-Hamas student activists trample on the rules of a civilized society, up to and including denying their fellow students access to the education that they're paying for. We're not gonna lie, it's all been a bit disheartening.

Advertisement

But then a hero comes along:

We love everything about the first video in this post, but our favorite part might be when X user @cupidgeneral is told by the protestors that he is free to leave, and he replies:

'I am, 'cause I'm a U.S. citizen, so I'm free to do anything I want'.

Heck, yea! We're not sure where these anti-Israel sheep got the idea the they're the only ones who have the right to express their opinions, but he shuts them down pretty quick with that line.

Oh, and this one, too:

Not so tough all a sudden, are they?

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We do, too.

Love, even.

VERY refreshing. With all the chaos that's been going on, it's hard to not lose hope that the younger generation is lost. But this guy? He gets it, and he's not afraid to say it.

We really, really do.

And in conclusion:

Amen.

Tags: COLLEGE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PROTEST UCLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
Brett T.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the Trial
Brett T.
Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate
Brett T.
Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award
Brett T.
Hims CEO Looking to Hire Protesters Who Know Moral Courage Beats a College Degree
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread Grateful Calvin
Advertisement