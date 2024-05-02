Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award

Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Back in 2021, a photo went viral claiming to be of a Border Patrol agent whipping a Haitian immigrant. First, the Border Patrol doesn't carry whips, and second, another shot of the incident from a different angle clearly shows the agent grabbing the immigrant's shirt. Still, the controversy over the fake news rose all the way to the White House. "I promise you, those people will pay," said an angry President Biden. "To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay."

Advertisement

They weren't whips, you idiot. They were reins. 

There was a year-long investigation after which the two Border Patrol agents were cleared, but we never heard an apology from the White House.

The New York Post reports that one of the agents who allegedly whipped Haitian immigrants has been granted the Border Patrol Achievement Award.

One of the Border Patrol agents falsely accused of whipping migrants at the border in Texas and chastized by president Biden himself, has now been given an award by the same government.

The agent — whose name has been withheld since the September 2021 incident to protect his identity — received a Border Patrol Achievement award from the agency Thursday morning, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) source told The Post.

The agent was recognized for his intelligence work on human smuggling cases, they added.

They still can't even reveal his name.

Not that we know of.

The agent is owed an apology by a lot of people, including Biden, Jen Psaki, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters, VICE, CNN, Yamiche Alcindor … and the list goes on. Here's NBC News' Alicindor's tweet, still up: 

Fake news. Slander from the very beginning.

***


