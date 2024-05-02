Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY

The judge in Donald Trump's "hush money" case has managed to keep Trump off of the campaign trail by requiring his presence in the courtroom every day. That hasn't stopped Trump from campaigning, though. Trump made a stop in Harlem, visiting a bodega where the clerk was charged with murder for defending himself. Trump has visited construction sites and met with union workers, one of whom told a reporter, "F**k Joe Biden."

The cops "fawning" over Trump really triggered this woman:

Trump tells some NYPD officers that he loves them. Any cop fawning over this criminal is a dirty cop, plain and simple.

pic.twitter.com/HlgpV1rarI — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 17, 2024

That's the spirit. In the meantime, Biden has returned to his basement campaign strategy by surrounding himself with aids so he doesn't have to talk to reports and doesn't look so old shuffling across the grass. And telling stories about his uncle who was shot down and eaten by cannibals.

After his trial Thursday, Trump delivered a pizza to some firefighters.

WATCH: After court, Trump delivers pizza to the FDNY pic.twitter.com/xlzfUibjxH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 2, 2024





They've tried to stop him from campaigning, but it's not working.

***