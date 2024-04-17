Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple

It was quite the optics nightmare for President Joe Biden when he joined Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a star-studded $25 million fundraiser in New York, while Donald Trump was attending the wake of a New York City police officer who'd been shot and killed at a traffic stop. Reportedly, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was cheered by the police … when she left. It was pretty obvious whom the police welcomed, and she wasn't among them. Meanwhile, Biden was having a grand time down the street with Stephen Colbert and Lizzo.

Trump is back in Manhattan for his "hush money" trial, but after court Tuesday he visited a Harlem bodega whose owner was charged with murder for protecting himself from a violent thug and was greeted with chants of "Four more years!"

The cops know that Trump is on their side, and Trump made it clear when he told the NYPD, "You guys are the best."

President @realDonaldTrump stops in his tracks when he sees NYPD Officers… “I love you guys! You guys are the best!” ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z83BU2A5df — Margo Martin (@margommartin) April 16, 2024

This woman thinks any cop "fawning" over Trump is a dirty cop.

Trump tells some NYPD officers that he loves them. Any cop fawning over this criminal is a dirty cop, plain and simple.

pic.twitter.com/HlgpV1rarI — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 17, 2024

Yeah, Democrats should definitely run on defunding these corrupt police departments.

Cops support the people who support them. They get no support from the Democrat party. — Charles (@ProveMe59327731) April 17, 2024

Spoken from the mouth of an insane, perverted woke ideologue — SheilaG2024 (@SheilaG2024) April 17, 2024

@NYPDnews so our best & bravest were just accused of being “dirty cops” for nothing more than just liking President Trump by this deranged elite scum.



We will always stand with our amazingly brave men & women in blue! — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHITHOLE (@DoTheRightWing) April 17, 2024

Awww…, doesn’t anybody love you sweetheart. I guess I can understand why. People don’t tend to love bitter, egotistical, hating, loveless, uninspired TDS suffering individuals. — we’re not giving up now or ever. (@KrisEubanks12) April 17, 2024

We know, you all hate cops. Got it. — ActivistHistoryTeach (@HistoryTeachdfk) April 17, 2024

The people's president. — Apples of Gold Jewelry (@aogjewelry) April 17, 2024

Has Trump been convicted of breaking any laws? #slander — Harry Tallman (@HTallmann) April 17, 2024

Can you explain why they’d be a dirty cop exactly? — The_Real_T_Paine (@RealTPaine1) April 17, 2024

Just look at them, fawning all over him.

You sound vaccinated and gunless, THAT must be scary… — Kimry Aleksiewicz (@KimryAlek) April 17, 2024

Oh, good grief, Karen. — Rob Wade #Authentic (@RobertCFP) April 17, 2024

Cops are humans with lives & families. They value their livelihood like all other American families. The NYPD Cops like him because he fights for their safety. What you should ask yourself is why do they not support the current President. — Joseph galimi (@joseph_galimi) April 17, 2024

Your Canadian leader Trudeau honored and praised an actual Nazi in a government public ceremony. Maybe concentrate on the issues in your own country. — Empty Cup Images (@CupEmpty) April 17, 2024

The judge has ordered Trump to appear in the courtroom every day of the trial or face arrest as a means of keeping him from campaigning, but he still gets to campaign when he leaves the courtroom.

