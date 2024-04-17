Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter...
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and...
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President
Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump
NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree...
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies
That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapo...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT

Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It was quite the optics nightmare for President Joe Biden when he joined Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a star-studded $25 million fundraiser in New York, while Donald Trump was attending the wake of a New York City police officer who'd been shot and killed at a traffic stop. Reportedly, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was cheered by the police … when she left. It was pretty obvious whom the police welcomed, and she wasn't among them. Meanwhile, Biden was having a grand time down the street with Stephen Colbert and Lizzo.

Advertisement

Trump is back in Manhattan for his "hush money" trial, but after court Tuesday he visited a Harlem bodega whose owner was charged with murder for protecting himself from a violent thug and was greeted with chants of "Four more years!"

The cops know that Trump is on their side, and Trump made it clear when he told the NYPD, "You guys are the best."

This woman thinks any cop "fawning" over Trump is a dirty cop.

Yeah, Democrats should definitely run on defunding these corrupt police departments.

Recommended

NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Advertisement

Just look at them, fawning all over him.

Advertisement

The judge has ordered Trump to appear in the courtroom every day of the trial or face arrest as a means of keeping him from campaigning, but he still gets to campaign when he leaves the courtroom.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NYPD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
Brett T.
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and Run Crash
justmindy
Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President
Brett T.
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Brett T.
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds Coucy
Advertisement