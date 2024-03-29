Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome at Slain Officer's Funeral

Governor Kathy Hochul quickly realized she was not welcome at the funeral of the slain New York police officer. She received a round of applause ... when she left.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets Round of Applause — for Leaving Slain NYPD Officer Diller's Funeral



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul quickly wore out her welcome at slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral as her photo-op went horribly awry.



NYPD make it clear that her presence was… pic.twitter.com/0y7ez3LSmS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 29, 2024

This is the moment Democrat Kathy Hochul was turned away at the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. pic.twitter.com/rJe5pUsUmE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 29, 2024

To her credit, she recognized her presence was not comforting anyone and left quickly. That is about all she deserves credit for.

I’m glad his widow told her off it’s time to get rid of her and Adams and Bragg and peekaboo we need a whole new government. I hope you remember this when it’s time to vote we need to turn New York red. https://t.co/g4FXUzqdMP — Andj (@Andjisback) March 30, 2024

Correct. The only way this will stop is citizens voting.

A better view of commie Hochul being told to get out. Beautiful. https://t.co/nuC1moIegD — HomeGrownPatriot (@HGPFree) March 30, 2024

Officer Diller's blood is on her hands! https://t.co/qYt44kVKXs — VoiceOfReason🇺🇸 (@Voix_Of_Reason) March 30, 2024

Democrats don’t care, they’re fakes and sometimes they get called on it. — Harry (@harrytpk) March 30, 2024

This was one of those days.

Every Democrat politician should receive this treatment. — Coop (@ClownPopper) March 30, 2024

How dumb is Plasticface to even show up there? Completely out of touch. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 29, 2024

Let's not pretend she cares about or talks to the common person.

The arrogance of this woman thinking she could even show up to begin with. — TransOdius (@TransOdius) March 29, 2024

This is amazing, she just assumed because she’s the governor you know, that she’d swan in with her insincere condolences be afforded the respect that she doesn’t deserve so she could check off the box of at least turning up. A public humiliation is necessary and a requirement in… — Free Thinker (@macknbuddy) March 29, 2024

she looked pissed lol — Dallasdeadeye 🧂🪖+1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣= (Maga extremist) (@Dallasdeadeye) March 29, 2024

It's glorious.

Good. We have to shame the communists. — Not a commie (@returntonormal1) March 29, 2024

The problem is, Democrats have NO shame, no regret, no accountability for the unmitigated disaster of the open prison free- for-all they have created. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) March 29, 2024

And after she put on her best eyebrows for the occasion… — NiceGuyGreg (@TAMUGreg) March 30, 2024

It took her all day to paint those on.

My my my look at the security she has who pays for that? — John Saint John (@JohnSaintJohn4) March 29, 2024

isn't that something? Why does she need so much security if New York is so safe? That seems so odd. Also, how hypocritical for her to spend so much on security while at the same time denying New Yorkers a safe place to live! Hopefully, voters are paying attention.

