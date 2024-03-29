If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are...
BREAKING: Majority of LGBTQ Report Everything is Actually Fine but They FEEL Really...
Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's...
WATCH: 'Why Do We Have to Learn This?' Kids Are Getting Sick of...
How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem...
Punishing the Many for the Sins of the Few: New York to Install...
SERIOUSLY? CDC's 'Sobering Reality' About This Disturbing Trend Is Another Self-Awareness...
Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds...
Career Change Coming? Taylor Lorenz Attends Adult Streaming Site Awards ... in a...
Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of...
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People...
BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for...
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans...

Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome at Slain Officer's Funeral

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:16 PM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Governor Kathy Hochul quickly realized she was not welcome at the funeral of the slain New York police officer. She received a round of applause ... when she left.

Advertisement

To her credit, she recognized her presence was not comforting anyone and left quickly. That is about all she deserves credit for.

Correct. The only way this will stop is citizens voting.

Recommended

Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's WEIRD (Watch)
RickRobinson
Advertisement

This was one of those days.

Let's not pretend she cares about or talks to the common person.

It's glorious.

Advertisement

It took her all day to paint those on.

isn't that something? Why does she need so much security if New York is so safe? That seems so odd. Also, how hypocritical for her to spend so much on security while at the same time denying New Yorkers a safe place to live! Hopefully, voters are paying attention.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!




Tags: CRIME GOVERNOR NEW YORK POLICE POLICE OFFICER KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's WEIRD (Watch)
RickRobinson
How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem Now
Amy Curtis
If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are a MUST
Doug P.
WATCH: 'Why Do We Have to Learn This?' Kids Are Getting Sick of the Pronoun Game
Amy Curtis
Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds Per Minute
Grateful Calvin
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's WEIRD (Watch) RickRobinson
Advertisement