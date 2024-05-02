Hims CEO Looking to Hire Protesters Who Know Moral Courage Beats a College Degree

Pro-Hamas Activists Tie Themselves to Flag Pole After Raising Palestinian Flag
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on May 02, 2024
Twitter

Law firms already know not to hire any graduate of Columbia Law School … they're so fragile they can't handle conflict. The media has done pieces on arrested student protesters begging for amnesty, so their arrests and suspensions don't follow them through their job search. You were supposed to graduate this Saturday but got suspended for planning a pro-Hamas encampment? That's a shame.

Hims CEO Andrew Dudum describes his company as being "on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health." You've probably seen the commercials for mail-order erectile dysfunction pills and baldness cures.

Well, if your social justice activism cost you your college degree, Dudum wants you to know he's hiring because he admires you for what you're doing.

Yeah, companies are begging for these kids.

Dudum is probably kicking back with a Bud Light and watching his stock fall off. 

***

