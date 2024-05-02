Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them...
Biden Bullied Into Breaking Silence, Reality for Spoiled Students!
Based: John Fetterman Says There Are Two Types of Protesters - Pro-Hamas and...
Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was...
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
TikTok Trans Activists Are Now Talking About ‘Eight Person Trans Polycules’?
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thr...
Boom! Meghan McCain Asserts Pro Palestine Demostration Images Will Help Trump Win Election
COLLUSION: Damning Thread Shows Plans for Campus Unrest Started in November
'Are You the Secretary?': Josh Hawley Makes a Fool of Interior Secretary Deb...
'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement...
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing...
Video of Cringe UMass Protest Couple Circulates Twitter and the Replies Are Epic...
Kristi Noem Just Needs to Stop Digging and Go AWAY (I Said What...

Call a WHAAMBULANCE: Univ of South Florida Senior Whines After Suspension for Planning Campus Protests

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 02, 2024

When the campus insanity started, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it very clear there'd be consequences for breaking rules and laws. The University of Florida shut the nonsense down quickly by following through on enforcing those rules (shocker, we know).

Advertisement

The University of South Florida also wasn't playing around.

Student Victoria Hinckley learned that lesson the hard way. Watch:

She's now in the FO stage of FAFO.

Good.

We thought you were supposed to learn things in college.

Guess not.

Yes it is.

'We'd like to buy a vowel, Pat.'

If this were our daughter, we'd tell her she got what she deserved.

She's an adult, contrary to what some politicians say, and should face the consequences of our actions.

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yeah, she got off easy, really.

Good points, all.

Exactly.

It's on her for doing this days before graduation.

They never think their rules will be applied to their behavior, too.

Advertisement

There are an alarming number of so-called adults who grew up never having to face consequences for their actions.

Reality bites.

Hard.

If only.

Yes, it will be.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Tags: COLLEGE FLORIDA GAZA ISRAEL PROTESTER PROTESTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them 'Irrevocably Shaken'
Brett T.
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
Amy Curtis
Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was Very Clear'
Doug P.
Based: John Fetterman Says There Are Two Types of Protesters - Pro-Hamas and REALLY Pro-Hamas
Grateful Calvin
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread Grateful Calvin
Advertisement