University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:30 PM on April 26, 2024

You have to love how Florida keeps racking up wins. As antisemitic -- and sometimes violent -- encampments are engulfing many 'prestigious' colleges and universities, the University of Florida put a quick stop to anything similar happening on its campus with a simple note to students and staff. 

No, the school didn't call in riot police, it didn't arrest everyone, it just simply laid out what is free speech ... and what is decidedly NOT free speech. And it clearly laid out the consequences of going beyond the boundaries of the First Amendment. 

The result? The students shut down their encampment. Immediately.

We haven't loved university president Ben Sasse this much since he gave pink slips to ALL of the DEI staff at the University of Florida

The tweet continues with a response from the Young Democratic Socialists of America (in screaming ALL CAPS, of course): 

University of Florida's chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America said, 'UF PD HANDED OUT FLYERS WITH DRACONIAN NEW REGULATIONS ON THEM, CLEARLY DESIGNED TO STOP OUR LIBERATION ZONE-- THEY WILL NOT WIN!!'

These people are unhinged. But the YDSA are telling themselves here (likely not even knowing it). The note said nothing about 'stopping' them. It just said what they can and cannot do, like setting up encampment structures, blocking egress, harassment, threats, violence, and weapons. 

If that is stopping you from staging your protest, maybe you are the problem.

Our favorite part is the potential consequences for violations. Students will be removed and suspended from campus and faculty will also be removed from campus and have their employment terminated. 

Shouting 'But I am a PROFESSOR' doesn't seem like it is going to get the staff anywhere at U of F. 

Seems pretty straightforward. There are rules. YSDA has to follow them like everyone else. 

The YSDA followed up by proclaiming a rally at the university today, as though it was some act of defiance. 

There's only one problem. The university never said that they couldn't have a rally or a protest. So, knock yourselves out, YSDA (not literally, of course; we would NEVER ... ahem ... wish that on them).

There's no reason every college or university could not spell out these same guidelines for their campuses and protect their Jewish students and staff. 

The only reason they aren't is because they don't WANT to. 

LOL. 

We only wish the letter had ended with those four letters emblazoned across the bottom. 

What is happening on far too many campuses is a choice. And too many administrators are making the wrong choice. 

It truly is. It wasn't that long ago that people used to laugh at Florida. 

Not anymore. 

(Though we do still love a good 'Florida Man' story now and then.)

