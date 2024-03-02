New Republic: Hatchet Man Ben Sasse Fires All University of Florida DEI Staff

'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

As Twitchy has reported, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cut off funding for DEI departments in all state universities, sending a bunch of dead weight packing.

"BREAKING: UF fired all staff in positions related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective immediately," freeing up $5 million at the University of Florida.

The New Republic calls Ben Sasse DeSantis' "wingman" and also the hatchet man responsible for the firings because of "DeSantis and his stupid war on woke."

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling reports:

The University of Florida nixed its entire diversity, equity, and inclusion staff on Friday, thanks to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s wingman in the GOP’s war on education, Ben Sasse.

Sasse, the former Republican senator from Nebraska turned university president, terminated 13 full-time positions and 15 administrative appointments for faculty members, a university spokesperson told Axios.

The employees are the latest victims of DeSantis’s all-out war on what he describes as “woke culture” on college campuses—which Sasse has been gleefully helping him lead. Last May, the conservative politician signed a bill that effectively defunded diversity programs, prohibiting state schools from spending state or federal funds on DEI initiatives.

“If you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination,” DeSantis said during a press conference at the time. “And that has no place in our public institutions. This bill says the whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida.”

What was the DEI department going to do with $5 million?


Other states are beginning to follow Florida's lead. 

DeSantis "coldly" tweeted, "Florida is where DEI goes to die …," The New Republic adds.

He's not lying. The man follows through.

***

